News: "Operators signed up" for Forge Island
By Tom Austen
The empty units at the £47m Forge Island leisure in Rotherham could soon be filled, according to the latest update from the Council.
Forge Island is the town centre's new landmark leisure destination delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse. The development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel as well as food outlets which are yet to open.
Rothbiz revealed in July that operators "have not been able to bring forward" outlets that had originally signed up for the development.
Deals for Casa Peri Peri, Estabulo, Sakku Samba, Caffé Noor, Cow & Cream and The Rustic Pizza Company appear to have fallen through with the authority saying that, working with its development partners, Muse, it was in discussion with a number of other potential operators who have expressed an interest in the site.
At a recent meeting of the Rotherham's Town Board, council representatives were asked about the empty units at Forge Island.
The Town Board is a private-sector chaired board established to oversee regeneration progress of various projects backed by government funding. It contains representatives from a wide range of key sectors.
Minutes show that Simon Moss, Assistant Director of Planning, Regeneration and Transport at Rotherham Council, "confirmed that a number of operators have signed up and agreed to terms; more information will soon follow."
Earlier this month Rotherham Council confirmed that it had fully-funded the scheme for the purposes of regeneration of the town centre, not as a commercial venture, adding that it wasn't concerned about the implications of the empty units as the scheme was designed to pay for itself over the life of the development.
In the meantime, space at Forge Island is being utilised by ROAR, a non profit dedicated to supporting creative practices and promoting the arts in Rotherham.
ROAR has established "Senspace" in the empty units where different artworks are being added to, manipulated and moved all the time.
Open for the recent Christmas Lights switch-on, the group describes Senspace as a "growing and changing interactive exhibition looking at the ideas of mindfulness and wellness in a creative capacity."
It is described as offering "a refreshing escape — a sanctuary where art, meditation, and mental health come together to nourish both mind and soul. Each work in the exhibit invites you to immerse yourself in a sensory journey, discovering moments of calm, self-reflection, and grounding.
"At Senspace, art is meant to be felt, breathed, and experienced. With interactive installations that evoke meditative states and ambient soundscapes that soothe, every element is crafted to help reduce stress, build resilience, and deepen personal insight. This isn’t just an art exhibit; it’s an experience designed to reconnect you with yourself through the gentle power of art and mindfulness."
Senspace runs until November 29.
Forge Island website
Images: ROAR
That's great news if true, they can't open soon enough.
W………s ?
