News: MTL's £10m investment in Rotherham is an investment in the future
By Tom Austen
MTL Advanced, a leading UK-based engineering and manufacturing company, has completed the build of a new 67,000 sq ft factory adjacent to its existing 300,000 sq ft unit in Rotherham.
This expansion represents a substantial £10m investment towards the future growth of the business, driven by the award of a long term ongoing multi-million-pound contract in partnership with a key customer. The new facility is scheduled to be completed this month, with production set to begin during December.
Coinciding with the launch of the new Brinsworth factory, MTL has also unveiled a complete rebrand, marking a new era for the company. The rebrand reflects MTL’s forward-thinking approach and renewed focus on innovation, quality, and manufacturing excellence.
As part of this strategic investment, MTL has significantly enhanced its manufacturing capabilities with the acquisition of several pieces of cutting-edge equipment for this new “factory of the future”. Among the new machinery is a large format LVD press brake, which will enable the precise bending and forming of large metal components, increasing MTL’s capacity to handle complex and heavy-duty fabrication tasks.
The company has also invested in two Doosan auto pallet horizontal machining centres, designed for high-speed, high-precision milling and drilling of complex parts. These machines are equipped with automatic pallet changers to minimize downtime, boosting productivity and operational efficiency.
Additionally, MTL has installed seven Yaskawa robot welding centres, which feature fully automated welding technology, ensuring outstanding repeatability, speed, and precision in welding operations. This advanced setup will allow MTL to maintain high production volumes while adhering to the highest quality standards. As part of this investment, MTL also installed a state-of-the-art fully automated welding line for high volume and complex high strength steel structures.
The expansion is not only a significant step towards enhancing MTL’s production capabilities but it also has a positive impact on the local community through job creation, fostering economic growth in the region.
The company is actively recruiting, with 100 new staff expected to join the business over the next 12 months, including 24 apprentices who just started their careers at MTL early September 2024, and 30 new staff scheduled to join the business in quarter 4 to coincide with the opening of the new Advanced Manufacturing Centre.
This will take MTL’s headcount past the 400 staff mark in 2025, including over 10% of apprentices, which represents another exciting new milestone reached by the Brinsworth-based company.
Karl Stewart, General Manager of MTL Advanced, said: “This £10m investment is a major milestone for MTL Advanced, reinforcing our commitment to long-term growth and stability. Our new Advanced Manufacturing Centre and state-of-the-art equipment will not only expand our production capabilities but also strengthen our ability to meet the growing demands of our customers.
"This new business has been won on the back of excellent quality, outstanding on-time delivery performance and a collaborative approach to customer service. We are delighted that our valued customers continue to trust our ability to deliver. Securing contracts such as this, alongside our recent other successes within Defence, Rail, and Construction is an endorsement by our customers of MTL’s ability to add value to their supply chains. It’s taken years of hard work from all our team to build that trust with our customers and our main focus remains on building a strong and sustainable order book, ensuring long-term stability for MTL and the skilled workforce that supports us.
"Our complete rebrand marks an exciting new chapter for MTL Advanced, aligning our brand with our vision for the future. It represents our commitment to innovation, quality, and our role as one of the leading contract manufacturers in the UK.”
MTL Advanced website
Images: MTL Advanced
