News: Rotherham Council starts consultation on new £8m active travel scheme
By Tom Austen
Local residents and road users can have their say on Rotherham Council's proposals for the Moorgate and Broom area.
The £8m scheme is also set to address issues at Stag roundabout.
Consultation for a similar £12m scheme in the Eastwood area began last month after Rothbiz revealed that the hope is for bus lanes and cycle lanes to create a sustainable transport corridor incorporating Fitzwilliam Road and St Ann's Roundabout.
The Broom Road / Wickersley Corridor Sustainable Transport Scheme includes work at Stag roundabout, sustainable travel measures on Wickersley Road, the extension of the recently completed Broom Road cycleway, and an Active Travel Scheme in the Moorgate area.
Consultation documents confirm proposals for separate cycleways and bus priority measures on Broom Road and Wickersley Road between Clifton Roundabout and East Bawtry Road, as well as improvements to crossings and junctions. The council say that this will make bus journeys quicker and more reliable, make walking safer and provide a safe route for those cycling.
A segregated footway and cycle route is planned throughout from the existing scheme to Brecks roundabout.
The segregated routes will continue through Stag roundabout where signalised crossing points will be introduced and design alignment should promote a reduction in vehicle speeds.
The consultation states: "We are responding to requests for new controlled crossing facilities on each arm of the roundabout. to make it easier for pedestrians to cross this roundabout. We will also provide a new cycle route around the roundabout."
The council is also looking to introduce solutions identified by the community that have raised issues such as traffic levels, speeds and on-street parking in areas.
Funding is comimg from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) and the authority added that: "to deliver the scheme we must meet the requirements set out in the funding to improve safe and accessible walking, wheeling, cycling and public transport access."
Rothbiz reported in September that Esh Councstruction has signed up to deliver the scheme.
Yasseen added that the claims made by the council of a modal shift (road users switching from using the car) were "a myth" and called on the council to "stop imposing infrastructure onto the most deprived communities without working with them."
In reply, Cllr. Robert Taylor, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, said: "I am going to disagree with you and say that you are wrong. There are national studies in places where schemes were far more embedded than in Rotherham that showed this. It was not fair to judge Wellgate for example that had not up and running for 12 months.
"There was an extensive consultation process and the communities were being engaged with. The fact that residents are coming to meetings and asking questions showed that information was getting through.
"Nothing is being imposed, we are talking about potential infrastructure changes. I urge members and residents to get involved with the consultation."
RMBC consultation website
Images: Google Maps / RMBC
The council is also looking to introduce solutions identified by the community that have raised issues such as traffic levels, speeds and on-street parking in areas.
RMBC consultation website
Images: Google Maps / RMBC
4 comments:
FFS more bike lanes
Not necessarily - if enough people feel cycle lanes are an issue and feed this into the consultation then this would be considered. Though I would assume the majority are in favour of cycle lanes.
"The council is also looking to introduce solutions identified by the community that have raised issues such as traffic levels, speeds and on-street parking in areas."
The proposed alterations to the Brecks roundabout won't reduce traffic in any meaningful way. What they would do is increase static traffic, increasing pollution levels for the homes around that area.
Is there any point in having consultation? Is there any evidence of RMBC actually listening to the views of the public and changing plans accordingly? They always seem to tell us we're all wrong and just plough on regardless.
