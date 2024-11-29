News: New tenants celebrate with community day
By Tom Austen
New neighbours at a Rotherham retail park are celebrating opening with a special community day.
Rothbiz reported that B&Q had announced that it will open a brand-new store in Rotherham on Friday December 13. To celebrate the upcoming opening, B&Q colleagues hosted a event at the local charity, Rotherham Hospice, assisting in setting up its new charity shop ahead of the Christmas season.
The store will also be donating a Christmas tree and decorations to the hospice to help transform the space for the festive season.
The day was part of B&Q’s broader Community Days programme, where volunteers from local B&Q stores support the community by improving a local charity space, making a positive difference across the communities B&Q serves.
Rotherham Hospice is a dedicated local charity providing compassionate, holistic care to individuals with terminal illnesses and their families. The Hospice operates several shops that offer a diverse range of products, including antiques, DVDs, books, and designer clothing. Every purchase directly supports the Hospice’s mission, with all proceeds going towards enhancing their care services.
Located at Great Eastern Retail Park, B&Q’s new 22,000 sq. ft store will offer a wide range of home improvement essentials, along with a dedicated TradePoint area tailored to meet the needs of local trade professionals.
In addition to over 10,600 essential home improvement products, the store will offer a dedicated timber cutting service, B&Q’s popular Valspar paint mixing service, and a garden centre offering outdoor plants and gardening equipment. Items in store will be available for Click & Collect, and customers will also have access to an additional 22,500 product lines through B&Q’s next-day Click & Collect service.
Nicola Pickering, Unit Manager at the new B&Q Rotherham store, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors in Rotherham. My team and I are excited to welcome customers, share our knowledge, and inspire them to turn their DIY dreams into reality.
“Creating a sense of community is at the heart of what we do. It has been a true privilege to partner with our new neighbours, Rotherham Hospice and support the launch of its new charity shop. It’s a charity close to my heart, and the hospice provides vital care for people in the area, as an integral part of the community. We wanted to give back to a service that helps people that need it most.”
Rotherham Hospice's first-ever superstore is also at Great Eastern Retail Park in Parkgate and hosts an official opening tomorrow (November 30). The move follows new openings at Manvers and in Rotherham town centre at College Walk.
Debbie Coulson, Director of Income Generation at Rotherham Hospice, said: “On behalf of everyone at the hospice I would like to say a huge thank you to the team at B&Q for the time and effort dedicated to volunteering with us on your recent community day. The impact you have made through your involvement is truly invaluable, and we are extremely grateful you decided to support us in this way.
“It is only through the collective efforts of organisations like yours that we are able to continue our work and make a difference to the lives of those we care for. Your team's enthusiasm and hard work has had a direct impact, and we couldn't have achieved all we have without your support.
“Thank you once again for making a real difference in our community and ensuring we can continue to care for people affected by a terminal illness this Christmas."
B&Q website
Rotherham Hospice website
Images: B&Q
