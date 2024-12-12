News: Plans approved for houses at Waverley Railside
By Tom Austen
The planning board at Rotherham Council has voted to approve an application for one of the remaining plots of land at the massive Waverley development in Rotherham.
At Yorkshire's largest ever brownfield mixed-use development, Harworth Group is transforming the former Orgreave coal mining site in to a new sustainable community that will comprise up to 3,890 homes, shops, restaurants, a primary school, and leisure and community facilities, including 310-acres of green open space.
177 dwellings are proposed for a plot of land known as Plot 4 or Waverley Railside.
The site is bound by Highfield Spring to the north, the Sheffield-Worksop-Lincoln railway to the south, and industrial units to the east and west (Pasuda and the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP)).
Advertisement
As plans progress for housing on the site, a potential Waverley train station is also being progressed by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA). This would be potentially located next to this site on the Sheffield-Worksop-Lincoln line and be centred on the existing railway bridge which would be upgraded to provide access for all users of the potential new railway hub.
With a mix of housing sizes, from 1 bed to 4 bed, the planning board heard that 113 affordable housing units are to be provided on the site (63.8%), including five 4-bed affordable dwellings and 12 1-bed affordable dwellings.
Jane Beckett, associate director at Barton Wilmore, presented the plans to the planning board on behalf of Harworth Group. She told the board that the plans "deliver much needed affordable housing - a mix of size and tenure will all help to contribute to that affordable provision needed locally. We've tried to work with officers, not to argue about viability, to make sure we are achieving the 21% overall on site."
A number of objections were received but planners concluded that: "The proposed development adequately addresses how the development does not affect the amenity of any existing nearby residents, and that the amenity of the future residents will also be acceptable" given the location near to the road and railway line.
Waverley website
Images: Harworth / nineteen47
At Yorkshire's largest ever brownfield mixed-use development, Harworth Group is transforming the former Orgreave coal mining site in to a new sustainable community that will comprise up to 3,890 homes, shops, restaurants, a primary school, and leisure and community facilities, including 310-acres of green open space.
177 dwellings are proposed for a plot of land known as Plot 4 or Waverley Railside.
The site is bound by Highfield Spring to the north, the Sheffield-Worksop-Lincoln railway to the south, and industrial units to the east and west (Pasuda and the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP)).
Advertisement
As plans progress for housing on the site, a potential Waverley train station is also being progressed by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA). This would be potentially located next to this site on the Sheffield-Worksop-Lincoln line and be centred on the existing railway bridge which would be upgraded to provide access for all users of the potential new railway hub.
With a mix of housing sizes, from 1 bed to 4 bed, the planning board heard that 113 affordable housing units are to be provided on the site (63.8%), including five 4-bed affordable dwellings and 12 1-bed affordable dwellings.
Jane Beckett, associate director at Barton Wilmore, presented the plans to the planning board on behalf of Harworth Group. She told the board that the plans "deliver much needed affordable housing - a mix of size and tenure will all help to contribute to that affordable provision needed locally. We've tried to work with officers, not to argue about viability, to make sure we are achieving the 21% overall on site."
A number of objections were received but planners concluded that: "The proposed development adequately addresses how the development does not affect the amenity of any existing nearby residents, and that the amenity of the future residents will also be acceptable" given the location near to the road and railway line.
Waverley website
Images: Harworth / nineteen47
0 comments:
Post a Comment