News: £11.5m new road opens in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
There is some Christmas cheer for shoppers and commuters as a delayed new link road in Rotherham opens.
The new 800 metre road between Aldwarke Lane and both Stonerow Way and Stadium Way provides a second access route to Parkgate Shopping, via a roundabout between the two railway bridges. It is designed to relieve existing congestion on the A633 around Parkgate Shopping and improve traffic flow and bus journey times on the corridor and wider road network.
In addition to improving the vehicular, walking and cycling infrastructure, also included in the scheme is a new 300-space Park & Ride facility for the Parkgate Tram Train terminus, including electric vehicle bays.
The Parkgate Link Road has opened to traffic creating a new entrance and exit from Parkgate Shopping for the festive season but work continues on the car park for the Park & Ride.
Contractors Tilbury Douglas began work on the scheme at the start of 2023 with an initial completion date of February 2024.
Rothbiz reported in July how the completion date was pushed back to "Autumn 2024" as costs increased.
Advertisement
The majority of funding is coming from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) Transforming Cities Fund.
Tilbury Douglas' appointment was based on a competitive tender which was completed in December 2021 on a fixed price basis, held until April 2022. The contract was worth £8,420,930 but the planning application wasn’t submitted until August 2022 and the preferred contractor "could not hold their tendered price which was increased to £9,293,987.05."
Various issues with earthworks, drainage, design changes and statutory undertakers’ diversions have occurred during the contract and resulted in an increase to £11.478m.
It is not clear what effect the cost increases will have on the £1.7m needed for upgrades to Taylor's Lane roundabout that was highlighted in the initial scheme.
Rothbiz also reported on how the new road has spurred landowners and developers into action. Outline plans were approved for five units for B2 General industrial and B8 Storage or distribution with a gross external area of 434,862 sq ft on a remaining 22 acre plot of undeveloped land bordered by Aldwarke Lane, Parkgate Shopping, the railway line and the new link road.
The Stadium Group successfully developed Parkgate Shopping retail park in the Enterprise Zone created on the former Parkage steel works. The remaining land was historically used to dispose of blast furnace slag associated with the former steel works and formerly contained coke ovens, a tarred slag works, railway sidings, liquid waste lagoons and a subsequent aggregate working plant.
Images: Tom Austen
The new 800 metre road between Aldwarke Lane and both Stonerow Way and Stadium Way provides a second access route to Parkgate Shopping, via a roundabout between the two railway bridges. It is designed to relieve existing congestion on the A633 around Parkgate Shopping and improve traffic flow and bus journey times on the corridor and wider road network.
In addition to improving the vehicular, walking and cycling infrastructure, also included in the scheme is a new 300-space Park & Ride facility for the Parkgate Tram Train terminus, including electric vehicle bays.
The Parkgate Link Road has opened to traffic creating a new entrance and exit from Parkgate Shopping for the festive season but work continues on the car park for the Park & Ride.
Contractors Tilbury Douglas began work on the scheme at the start of 2023 with an initial completion date of February 2024.
Rothbiz reported in July how the completion date was pushed back to "Autumn 2024" as costs increased.
Advertisement
The majority of funding is coming from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) Transforming Cities Fund.
Tilbury Douglas' appointment was based on a competitive tender which was completed in December 2021 on a fixed price basis, held until April 2022. The contract was worth £8,420,930 but the planning application wasn’t submitted until August 2022 and the preferred contractor "could not hold their tendered price which was increased to £9,293,987.05."
Various issues with earthworks, drainage, design changes and statutory undertakers’ diversions have occurred during the contract and resulted in an increase to £11.478m.
It is not clear what effect the cost increases will have on the £1.7m needed for upgrades to Taylor's Lane roundabout that was highlighted in the initial scheme.
Rothbiz also reported on how the new road has spurred landowners and developers into action. Outline plans were approved for five units for B2 General industrial and B8 Storage or distribution with a gross external area of 434,862 sq ft on a remaining 22 acre plot of undeveloped land bordered by Aldwarke Lane, Parkgate Shopping, the railway line and the new link road.
The Stadium Group successfully developed Parkgate Shopping retail park in the Enterprise Zone created on the former Parkage steel works. The remaining land was historically used to dispose of blast furnace slag associated with the former steel works and formerly contained coke ovens, a tarred slag works, railway sidings, liquid waste lagoons and a subsequent aggregate working plant.
Images: Tom Austen
0 comments:
Post a Comment