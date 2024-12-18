News: Accountants help build foundations for construction company
By Tom Austen
Local firm, Henworth Construction Limited is now open for business, with support from South Yorkshire-based accountants, Brearley & Co.
Led by experienced industry professionals James Halksworth and Neil Hennessey, Henworth Construction is poised to make a significant impact on the market with a focus on large-scale commercial projects across all major sectors.
Committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions, the Thurnscoe, Barnsley enterprise already boasts an impressive client roster across retail, logistics, leisure & health / living sectors, including M&S, Pure Gym, ASDA, Barchester Healthcare and Newsholme Developments.
The launch follows a management buy-out of UC Build North Ltd by some of its directors and a subsequent rebranding.
The establishment of Henworth Construction was made possible with the support of Rotherham-based accountancy firm Brearley & Co.. Setting the stage for future success, Brearley & Co provided expert financial guidance and support throughout the process, ensuring a smooth transition.
James Halksworth, Director of Henworth Construction, said: “With decades of combined experience, we’re excited to launch Henworth Construction and bring our expertise to the UK construction market.
"We’re passionate about building and look forward to working with clients to bring their projects to life, both locally and nationwide.”
Mark Smallman, Managing Director at Brearley & Co said: “Leveraging our network and financial expertise, we helped Henworth secure funding and partnerships, ensuring a smooth launch. Our team worked closely to provide tailored financial advice and introduced them to Charlotte Higgins of Taylor Emmet Solicitors, Dave Mathieson of Begbies Traynor and Tom Adamson from Lloyds Banking Group who gave the business support."
Henworth Construction has a strong team of skilled professionals with a wealth of experience in the construction industry. The company is committed to quality, trust and clear communication, and strives to exceed client expectations on every project.
Henworth Construction website
Images: Brearley & Co
Henworth Construction website
Images: Brearley & Co
