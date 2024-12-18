News: Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber welcomes new president
By Tom Austen
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber has appointed experienced business owner Matt Travis as its new president.
Travis took over the helm of the member-led organisation from outgoing president Matthew Stephens at Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber’s recent annual general meeting, which was held at the Barnsley Civic.
With a background in planning and environmental consultancy, Matt co-founded environmental and planning consultancy Enzygo in 2008. Under Matt’s leadership, Enzygo has grown from a company employing three people to a 80-strong workforce, which operates from offices in Sheffield, Belfast, Bristol, Cambridge, Cardiff and Manchester. Today, the specialist environmental planning consultancy helps a diverse range of businesses operating in the housing, energy and transport sectors.
During the AGM, Matt outlined the vision for presidency by announcing a commitment to ensure that the voices of South Yorkshire businesses are heard within Government, a pledge to help SMEs harness new opportunities presented through net zero, as well as reaffirming the Chamber’s commitment to its buy local agenda.
The event also saw business consultant and founder of IEKOS, Hayley Koseoglu appointed as vice president, and Mark Smith join Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber’s senior leadership team as deputy vice president.
Over the past 12 months, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber has gone from strength to strength, welcoming 118 new members into the organisation, as well as successfully delivering 147 training courses and hosting a diverse range of networking events: from its popular annual Chamber Means Business Expo to the Chamber’s glittering awards ceremony.
The Chamber has also successfully launched a dedicated property forum, bringing together representatives from construction, property and public sector organisations to unlock the planning system. The Chamber has also been working collaboratively with Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to encourage key public sector organisations to buy local. As a direct result of this work, more than £70m has been reinvested back into the local economy.
Matt Travis, President, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: “Chambers of commerce hold a truly unique place in the communities they serve and we should be proud of our achievements over the past 12 months. However, we cannot afford to rest on our laurels, and with many businesses in the region facing uncertain futures, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber will continue to do everything in its power to create an environment where businesses of all sizes can unlock their full potential.
"The budget was a difficult one for many businesses, and one of my top priorities will be to work closely with South Yorkshire’s members of parliament to ensure their concerns are heard. I feel particularly proud of the steps the Chamber has made towards building stronger local supply chains, and as a direct result of this work, more than £70m has been retained within the local economy over the past year alone.
"I first joined Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber shortly after launching my own business. During that time, the support we have received from other chamber members, the dedicated staff working tirelessly behind the scenes, as well as the opportunities to collaborate with others has been instrumental in the growth and development of Enzygo. In my new role as president, I am looking forward to working alongside our 1100 strong membership and helping to create an environment where businesses of all sizes across South Yorkshire can truly prosper.”
Matthew Stephens, Immediate Past President, said “Looking back over the past two years, I think we can be incredibly proud of our achievements. Today, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber ranks as one of the top performing chambers of commerce in the UK in terms of growth and member retention. I feel particularly proud of the steps we have taken to launch the Chamber’s dedicated property forum, which is already reaping dividends.
"It’s been an incredible honour to be president of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber. Matt and I have worked closely over the past two years, and I look forward to continuing to support him during his presidency.”
Carrie Sudbury, Chief Executive, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, added: “The success we have achieved over the past 12 months is a testament to our hard-working staff, as well as the vision and drive of our past president Matthew Stephens. I feel particularly proud that Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber continues to be one of the top performing chambers in the UK, in terms of membership growth, retention and the many different opportunities the organisation provides to give its members the chance to connect and engage with others.
"Our new president Matt Travis, has played an integral role to the realisation of our ambitions in recent years, and I am looking forward to working alongside him to continue to equip businesses across South Yorkshire with the vital support needed to prosper.”
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber provides support and representation to more than 1100 members, ranging from sole traders and SMEs to some of the region’s largest employers. Collectively, the Chamber represents a 70,000-strong workforce and provides support and representation to business owners across the region.
