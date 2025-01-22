News: Two year delay expected as council issues CPO for Rotherham regeneration scheme





The documents show which properties Rotherham Council has been unable to acquire so far, an issue that has caused long delays to the much-needed improvements around the markets in Dinnington.



Documents also show that the authority is talking to the Government about extending the spending on the project from 2026 to 2028.



£11m in funding for the project was allocated by the Government in March 2023 and the funding agreement was received in June 2023 when Rotherham Council's cabinet approved the start of the scheme. A further £1m in council funding was allocated to the project in July 2024.



The scheme involves replacing old buildings and market stalls with six new commercial units and a large building, which could be used by the community and for commerce, plus a fully landscaped area of public realm to create a new market square.



However, the authority continued to warn that "protracted negotiations" with the private landowners has slowed the scheme down officers have been preparing to use a CPO at the site.



The Government grants powers to enable acquiring authorities to compulsorily purchase land to carry out a function which Parliament has decided is in the public interest.



A council report explains: "The development site identified is partly within private sector ownership and while considerable progress has been made in acquiring the land required, the Council has yet to reach agreement on a number of plots.



"Gateley Hamer, the Council’s appointed surveyors have been in negotiation with landowners since funding was approved in August 2023 and on the Council’s behalf made offers to secure the land within the site boundary. Such negotiations will continue throughout the procedural stages of the CPO.



"Construction of the scheme is dependent on the acquisition of the remaining land."



In the 2023 Budget, the Government announced that Rotherham would receive £20m for regeneration for Wath and Dinnington. It came after earlier bids for funding for the schemes were turned down twice.







"In addition to appointment of a contractor and continued design and where appropriate works on site. Dialogue with MHCLG colleagues and where required Ministers will continue around the potential March 2028 deadline."



The order includes the details of the owners or reputed owners of the seven properties required. The outstanding interests the Council is actively seeking to acquire include 56 Laughton Road where Frinton-on-Sea's Shelby Investments Limited are the owners, the derelict retail premises at 32A Laughton Road where the Mugglestone family are listed as owners, and the band hall which is in the ownership of a group of trustees.



A Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) has been officially published for a £12m Rotherham development project - the last resort for the local council in its attempts to secure the property required so that it can go ahead with its plans.