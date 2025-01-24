News: Recruitment starts at new food outlets in Rotherham





The plans see the existing 9,000 sq ft showroom being converted into a petrol station building with an ancillary retail store and three food-to-go units. A coffee shop is being constructed in a seperate building to the south of the petrol station, with its drive thru lane running along its southern side.



Now recruitment has started for the site at Ickles roundabout, which has been empty since Burrows moved out to Wickersley.



Chaiiwala, which is known for its authentic Indian chai and delicious street food, is currently looking for a manager, assistant manager and supervisor.



Famous throughout the world and with a cult following, the Chaiiwala menu includes drinks such as Karak Chaii and Chaii Latte and foods such as desi breakfasts, aloo tikki burger and butter chicken roll.



Advertisement

Sbarro is recruiting for a store manager and team leader to serve a variety of pizza flavours including Sbarro’s traditional cheese and tomato, pepperoni and Firecracker Chicken pizza as well as a range of sides including garlic breadsticks, and a selection of drinks and desserts.



Greggs and Subway have also posted vacancies for staff at the new location.



EG On The Move is a leading UK petrol forecourt and convenience retailer, operating a vast network of stores that offer a diverse range of products and services.



More outlets are planned for the Templeborough area. Local development firm,



Two proposed



EG On The Move website



Images: EG On The Move The plans see the existing 9,000 sq ft showroom being converted into a petrol station building with an ancillary retail store and three food-to-go units. A coffee shop is being constructed in a seperate building to the south of the petrol station, with its drive thru lane running along its southern side.Now recruitment has started for the site at Ickles roundabout, which has been empty since Burrows moved out to Wickersley. Rothbiz revealed some of the new brands last year. Chaiiwala, which is known for its authentic Indian chai and delicious street food, is currently looking for a manager, assistant manager and supervisor.Famous throughout the world and with a cult following, the Chaiiwala menu includes drinks such as Karak Chaii and Chaii Latte and foods such as desi breakfasts, aloo tikki burger and butter chicken roll.Sbarro is recruiting for a store manager and team leader to serve a variety of pizza flavours including Sbarro’s traditional cheese and tomato, pepperoni and Firecracker Chicken pizza as well as a range of sides including garlic breadsticks, and a selection of drinks and desserts.Greggs and Subway have also posted vacancies for staff at the new location.EG On The Move is a leading UK petrol forecourt and convenience retailer, operating a vast network of stores that offer a diverse range of products and services.More outlets are planned for the Templeborough area. Local development firm, Primesite, secured planning permission in 2023 for a vacant parcel of land between Riverside Way and the River Don. Plans showed that the drive thru would be occupied by American coffee company and coffeehouse chain, Starbucks.Two proposed food and beverage units have been approved to sit in an area known as "Magna Plaza" along with flexible commercial spaces further along Sheffield Road.

A number of job vacancies are being advertised at the outlets planning to open at a repurposed former car showroom in Rotherham.Euro Garages Limited (EG) received planning permission for the site at Templeborough in 2023. "Riverside Way Services" is set to be operated by EG On The Move.