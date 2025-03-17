News: Get up to Speed STEM event returns with 15th anniversary celebration
By Tom Austen
The highly anticipated Get up to Speed (GUTS) with STEM event returns this week with an exciting event celebration to mark 15 years of inspiring young minds.
As South Yorkshire’s largest STEM careers showcase, the two-day event will welcome up to 6,000 young people and educators to Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham, offering hands-on experiences with around 100 exhibitors ready to provide a real-life insight into the world of STEM careers.
A highlight of this year’s event is the Big 15 Celebration evening on Thursday March 20 bringing together past supporters, industry leaders and educators. Hosted by Alex Gardner, the evening will feature live entertainment, including a magician and a live band performance by Uncle Stan, along with a two-course hot buffet and drinks on arrival. Guests can put their skills to the test on a racing simulator against Rowan Campbell’s lap time, enjoy giant Jenga, race on the giant track and more.
This year, for the first time, Get up to Speed will run over two days, with the first day dedicated to secondary school students (11-25 years) and the second day open to primary school students (aged 8-11 years) and SEND young people.
The first day kicks off on Wednesday March 19, with a Business Breakfast, the event being opened by Master Cutler Philip Rodrigo, followed by a line up of keynote speakers including Richard Caborn, who has been the President of The Work-wise Foundation since the start reflecting on the last 15 years, Rowan Campbell-Pilling, Sheffield’s upcoming F4 driver who will give a young person’s perspective on the world of motor racing today and Professor Ben Morgan, Interim CEO of ARMC, who will offer a glimpse into the next 15 years of STEM skills and development.
After the Business Breakfast, attendees will be able to get a preview of the main GUTS exhibition and participate in hands-on activities with everything from United Cast Bar, casting metal to The UK Atomic Energy Authority, learning about Nuclear Fusion and much more before the doors open to schools and young people.
John Barber, CEO of The Work-wise Foundation which organises the event said: “We’re really excited about our 15th Get up to Speed event as we have so much planned! Not only are there more pupils involved and exhibitors than ever but we have some phenomenal speakers at our business breakfast and we expect to go out with a bang with our special anniversary celebration evening. I would like to take this opportunity to thank every visitor, business, supporter and colleague who has helped make Get up to Speed what it is today!”
The event provides businesses with a unique platform to connect directly with future talent, showcase their innovations and contribute to closing the STEM skills gap. Over the past 14 years, this interactive event has introduced more than 45,000 young people, parents and educators to exciting STEM career opportunities.
Images: workwise
Images: workwise
