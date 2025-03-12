News: Developer helping Rotherham town centre to turn over a new leaf
By Tom Austen
A developer based in Rotherham that specialises in restoring listed buildings, creating residential and commercial spaces, has announced details of some exciting new projects for 2025, including a new spa and a golf-themed bar complete with a simulator setup.
The 2017 masterplan places a greater emphasis on town centre living and leisure, as opposed to traditional retail uses, in continuing the regeneration of Rotherham town centre.
Branch Developments Ltd has been a pioneer in "bringing Rotherham back to life" with completed projects including the restoration of the former Post Office on Main Street and the boutique hotel created in the historic George Wright Building.
The family-run firm is keeping people up to date with latest projects via social media - including at the former theatre in Rotherham town centre that could be about to take centre stage again as a community arts and dedicated live music venue.
Rothbiz reported last month on the restoration of the Empire Building.
Another project involves converting an unused underground building next to the George Wright.
Rothbiz has reported on the property that was sold by Rotherham Council for £88,000. The car park, bought by the authority in 2020, sits between the boutique hotel and the former Primark building on the High Street. Also included within the proposed disposal area was the building below the car park, which includes a plant room at ground floor level and a large open plan basement area.
Now work is underway at Snail Hill to create The Bunka and The Bath House.
The Bunka is described as: "an amazing and unique underground area offering the latest technology golf simulators with private VIP areas" with a cocktail bar and stonebaked pizzas.
The operators said on social media: "We will be coming soon to Rotherham town centre with the latest in golf simulation, tournament events and an in house local PGA professional coach!
"There will also be a sports therapist upstairs and a wellness spa, this is the ultimate town centre venue coming soon!"
Branch Developments has also announced that it is working on bringing a Fish & Chip Shop and an Oyster Bar Fish Restaurant to Rotherham town centre.
Branch Developments website
Images: Branch Developments
5 comments:
"sepcialises " - another spealchuck failure?
Think the 2017 emphasis didn't take into account that many using the residential have little interest in 'western'leisure interests.Good luck with it anyhow 👍
Urban Spa sounds like code for Knocking Shop. I'd describe it as something else if I were them.
Really? You and your code book sound a bit iffy to me.
That sounds like a mealy mouthed reference to ethnic minorities. Why don't you be explicit?
Post a Comment