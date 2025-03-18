News: Acquisition part of Rotherham group's growth strategy
By Tom Austen
Nicholas Associates Group has completed the acquisition of Smart Temporary Solutions Limited, an established recruitment agency based in Hull.
Nicholas Associates Group is headquartered in Rotherham and the strategic move strengthens its presence in the blue-collar temporary recruitment sector and enhances its ability to deliver innovative workforce solutions to clients across the UK.
Smart Temporary Solutions has built a strong reputation for providing high-quality temporary and temporary-to-permanent staffing solutions within the blue-collar sector. Recognised for their forward-thinking approach, innovative technology, and expertise in placing skilled workers efficiently, their integration into Nicholas Associates Group will further enhance the services offered to clients.
The acquisition marks another significant milestone in a growth strategy and vision to be the UK’s market leading partner of choice for talent management solutions, from Apprentice to Boardroom, and reinforces a commitment to providing high-quality talent solutions across multiple sectors.
With a turnover exceeding £86m, brands include Apprentice Employment Agency, Graduate Career Solutions, Stafforce, Nicholas Associates, Ashley Kate HR & Finance, Main-Board, and Olano.
Paul Smith, CEO of Nicholas Associates Group, said: “Smart Temporary Solutions has established an outstanding reputation in the blue-collar recruitment market. Their innovative approach and expertise complement our existing services, making this acquisition a natural fit. We are excited to welcome the Smart team into the Nicholas Associates Group brand family and look forward to working together to drive further success.”
David Kitney, Owner of Smart Temporary Solutions Limited, added: “After nearly five successful years building and leading Smart Temporary Solutions, I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved. It was important to me to ensure the business, our clients, and our employees would be in safe hands. Joining Nicholas Associates Group guarantees continued success under the leadership of a well-respected, national organisation. I look forward to seeing the business thrive as part of the NA Group.”
Stafforce is a key part of the group and last year opened seven new hubs across the UK.
On the move, Smith added: "This ambitious growth plan is a clear signal of our confidence in our potential to lead the market.
“With the full backing of our executive team, we are committed to driving this expansion forward, ensuring that we continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients while creating new opportunities for our employees and the communities we serve.”
