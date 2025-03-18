News: More micropubs in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Rotherham's thirst for micropubs continues with new openings and plans being put forward for new venues and expansion.
At the end of 2024, a new bar / bistro opened in a parade of units in the heart of Ravenfield.
The Longbar's licensee has previously held licences for the Yellow Lion in Greasbrough and the Effingham Arms in Rotherham town centre.
The venue was designed to be a café/coffee shop and deli during the daytime and a small wine bar in the evening, with seating for 38 persons and is described as "a venue that local clientele can walk to and enjoy food and drink in a “high end establishment”".
In securing the alcohol licence, David Marshall explained: "During the day the premises will operate as a café, providing a warm and friendly environment for local people to get together and enjoy a coffee or a bite of lunch. The plan for the evening operation is to create a small, sophisticated bistro, a place where people will want to dress up to visit and enjoy a classy upmarket environment."
At Brecks, planning is underway for a new venture aiming to create a vibrant local venue for quality coffee, craft ales, and social interaction.
A planning application has been submitted that would enable "Barrel & Bean" to take over an empty unit on Wickersley Road.
If approved, the change of use plans involve converting a vacant dental training centre into a combined coffee shop and craft ale bar.
The applicant, Anthony Marples, explains: "The idea for Barrel & Bean originated in 2024 during a golfing trip among eight friends who envisioned a local craft ale bar providing quality cask and keg ales in a relaxed setting. This vision expanded to include high-quality coffee, teas, and cakes, leading to the name "Barrel & Bean."
"Seeking an ideal location, the group identified the vacant premises at 263 Wickersley Road, Brecks, which had remained unused for some time. Given the limited coffee shop and bar options in the area, this location presents an opportunity to create a vibrant social hub without necessitating extensive travel."
A change of use application is in for a former beauty salon on Kilnhurst Road.
Applicant, Clair Meigh, explained the issues with the current premises: "Having recently submitted a pre-planning application it has become apparent that my business does not hold the correct permissions unbeknown to me on purchase. I served 23 years in the Royal Air Force and I am Security Industry Authority (SIA) qualified, therefore I pride myself on honesty and integrity, and would like the opportunity to rectify this and prove that my little business causes no harm/disturbance to my neighbours.
"My customer base is aged 40+, who enjoy the low level, calm environment that my business provides, rather than the loud "Tap room" environment associated with local public houses. I do not anticipate this to change. I have carried out a customer survey and all my customers are in support of the move."
Longbar facebook page
Rawmarsh Tap facebook page
Images: Longbar / Rawmarsh Tap / facebook
Longbar facebook page
Rawmarsh Tap facebook page
Images: Longbar / Rawmarsh Tap / facebook
