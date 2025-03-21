News: Plans for more Rotherham solar farms
By Tom Austen
At the same time as plans are being developed for huge solar farm across many greenbelt sites in Rotherham, a number of smaller proposals are progressing too.
Rothbiz reported last year on Whitestone Solar Farm, which if constructed, would generate up to 750MW of energy, enough to power up to 250,000 homes. It would be the largest solar farm in Yorkshire and one of the largest in the UK.
Consultation documents from solar developer Green Nation show that vast areas of agricultural land in Rotherham and Doncaster, some safeguarded for the now-cancelled HS2 route, could make up the solar farm. Sites in the Rother Valley constituency include fields near to Bramley and Wickersley, near Ulley, Aston and Brampton, out towards North and South Anston, and close to Kiveton Park, Harthill and Woodall.
Due to its size, Whitestone will be classed as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) and would not be determined by Rotherham Council.
In recent months early stage proposals have been published for solar farms that would be determined by Rotherham Council.
Thurcroft Interchange Energy Park is being put forward by Exagen Group and involves a 49.9MW solar farm with a co-located 50MW battery energy storage system (BESS) and substation on farmland between Wickersley and Morthen. The yearly output of the solar generation is predicted to equate to the electricity use of approximately 20,370 average UK homes per year.
The project is in early stages of public consultation and proponents say that it "will be sensitively designed within the land available, with input from local residents, planning experts and all relevant consultees."
Documents add: "The proposed Thurcroft Interchange Energy Park Project is made up of three adjacent parcels of land, with the majority of infrastructure to be installed in the south-eastern block adjacent to the M1 and M18. The proposed site will be effectively screened from the settlements of Wickersley, Whiston, and Thurcroft through enhancement to existing vegetation and the implementation of supplementary hedgerow and tree planting."
Across the borough, another solar develpoer, ILOS, is putting together plans for a 25 MVA solar farm west of Firsby Lane between Hooton Roberts and Conisbrough which comprises 21 hectares of greenbelt land.
Providing enough green energy for over 10,000 households, cultation documents explain: "The site will remain in agricultural use for the 30-40 year tenure of the lease and be crafted to rest the land from intensive farming, attracting considerable additional wildlife. No concrete is used in the module framework and the incumbent electricity provider, Northern PowerGrid, will manage the grid connection point."
Initial consultation for Whitestone has closed. Community drop in sessions are being held next week regarding Thurcroft Interchange Energy Park and consultation for Firsby Lane will close on March 27.
Solar panels are a waste of space. Their only use is charging batteries. They don’t work at night nor when it’s cloudy. They cannot provide ‘peakload’ on demand power.
