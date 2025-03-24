News: Could a new £28m theatre for Rotherham town centre be in the script?
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council is getting its act together regarding a new performing arts venue in Rotherham town centre, casting doubt on the future of the Civic Theatre.
Rothbiz revealed in 2023 that a new theatre was included in the authority's place-based investment strategy following hints that a new theatre could be located in the Corporation Street area of town where the Council wants to see the Leisure & Cultural Quarter extended from Forge Island.
Regeneration funding is now being set aside to undertake market testing and an options appraisal for the provision of a performing arts venue in Rotherham town centre. £24,999 is set to be used from a £3m feasability fund backed by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).
Rotherham Civic Theatre, which celebrates 65 years in 2025, is a 356-seat theatre that accommodates a range of touring and local musical, comedy and theatrical performances. The building on Catherine Street is a converted church and was purchased by the Council in 1960.
Advertisement
A Rotherham Council report reads: "The current building has challenges in terms of capacity, opportunity for growth and its general condition. A Feasibility Study was undertaken in 2022 to determine a suitable location for a new venue and the site was subsequently acquired by the Council.
"However, a new Centre for Performing Arts represents a significant investment and fundraising challenge for the Council and before plans progress it would like to undertake market testing to inform a full options appraisal to be sure that the investment would create a viable model for the future of the theatre."
When a new theatre was included in Rotherham's place-based investment strategy, it was given an investment figure of c.£28m.
Rotherham Council purchased the former Wilko's store and the vacated former Regal Cinema / Mecca Bingo on Corporation Street for regeneration purposes.
an initial feasability study found that people responding to consultation were generally in favour of a new space in a more central location that takes advantage of transport links and provides a new focal point for the town centre culture and leisure offer.
New market testing and a detailed options appraisal would "enable the Council to explore options for a future performing arts provision in the town centre that are both financially robust and fit for the market."
Consultants have previously told the council that a new theatre should include a main house theatre, studio theatre, classrooms, workshops and rehearsal spaces in addition to active uses such as retail and hospitality that would provide a day time offer and "street level activation," with greater connection to the wider town centre development including restaurants, bars and other cultural venues.
The study also added that a new theatre should have greater links to travel and transport, both car parks, walking routes from new housing developments and public transport.
Rotherham Civic Theatre has historically attracted between 65,000 and 75,000 customers a year and enjoys a 65-70% capacity over the year including a well-supported panto of approximately 90% capacity.
Rotherham Council has also earmarked £4.5m of regeneration funding for a live music venue in the town centre and is working on options for the Alma Tavern.
Images: RMBC / Google Maps
Rothbiz revealed in 2023 that a new theatre was included in the authority's place-based investment strategy following hints that a new theatre could be located in the Corporation Street area of town where the Council wants to see the Leisure & Cultural Quarter extended from Forge Island.
Regeneration funding is now being set aside to undertake market testing and an options appraisal for the provision of a performing arts venue in Rotherham town centre. £24,999 is set to be used from a £3m feasability fund backed by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).
Rotherham Civic Theatre, which celebrates 65 years in 2025, is a 356-seat theatre that accommodates a range of touring and local musical, comedy and theatrical performances. The building on Catherine Street is a converted church and was purchased by the Council in 1960.
Advertisement
A Rotherham Council report reads: "The current building has challenges in terms of capacity, opportunity for growth and its general condition. A Feasibility Study was undertaken in 2022 to determine a suitable location for a new venue and the site was subsequently acquired by the Council.
"However, a new Centre for Performing Arts represents a significant investment and fundraising challenge for the Council and before plans progress it would like to undertake market testing to inform a full options appraisal to be sure that the investment would create a viable model for the future of the theatre."
When a new theatre was included in Rotherham's place-based investment strategy, it was given an investment figure of c.£28m.
Rotherham Council purchased the former Wilko's store and the vacated former Regal Cinema / Mecca Bingo on Corporation Street for regeneration purposes.
an initial feasability study found that people responding to consultation were generally in favour of a new space in a more central location that takes advantage of transport links and provides a new focal point for the town centre culture and leisure offer.
New market testing and a detailed options appraisal would "enable the Council to explore options for a future performing arts provision in the town centre that are both financially robust and fit for the market."
Consultants have previously told the council that a new theatre should include a main house theatre, studio theatre, classrooms, workshops and rehearsal spaces in addition to active uses such as retail and hospitality that would provide a day time offer and "street level activation," with greater connection to the wider town centre development including restaurants, bars and other cultural venues.
The study also added that a new theatre should have greater links to travel and transport, both car parks, walking routes from new housing developments and public transport.
Rotherham Civic Theatre has historically attracted between 65,000 and 75,000 customers a year and enjoys a 65-70% capacity over the year including a well-supported panto of approximately 90% capacity.
Rotherham Council has also earmarked £4.5m of regeneration funding for a live music venue in the town centre and is working on options for the Alma Tavern.
Images: RMBC / Google Maps
3 comments:
Sounds like quite an exciting idea and exactly the sort of thing that could make a real difference towards driving footfall into the town centre.
I do like the Civic, but recognise its not without limitations (especially when it comes to leg room!).
Perhaps there is a solution that would allow both venues to operate and attract different types of entertainment to the town?
Just get on with it for goodness sake. The attendance figures for the Civic are amazing given it's location and antiquated facilities. The potential attendance would be much higher for a larger town centre, state of the art theatre which would be able to afford more professional touring artistes and companies.
Alternatively, talk about it for the next five years and allow the money to slip through your fingers again.
I had to stop going to the Civic because even after its refit the seats are too small for this 6’3” guy. My only options were the seats above the steps, meaning I could use just four seats at the back of the whole theatre.
I welcome something more suitable, but the new space with workshop space etc does sound awfully similar to the building that was knocked down for Tesco.
Post a Comment