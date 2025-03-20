News: Rotherham retail development reaches practical completion with Tesco first to open
By Tom Austen
Olive Lane, Harworth’s brand new retail development at its flagship site at Waverley in Rotherham has reached practical completion with just over 80% of units under offer or let.
The urban shopping and leisure development on Highfield Spring, part of Harworth’s complete redevelopment of the former mining site, totals 11 retail units and a medical centre and will serve the current community of more than 2,500 residents and around 1,700 homes, expected to rise to 8,000 people and more than 3,000 homes by 2029.
Rothbiz reported last month on the current Olive Lane occupier line up that includes a Medical Centre, the recently opened Tesco, Waverley Community Centre, Specsavers, Little Olives Nursery, Karobar Indian restaurant and Hall Court Vets.
Three units of 1,420 sq ft remain to let, with advanced interest in one.
Kitty Hendrick, from the Sheffield office of Knight Frank, which is marketing the site, said: “Olive Lane is a really positive story, not only for the Waverley community but for the region.
“We are now just over 80% under offer / let and the units have only just reached Practical Completion, which proves that there is strong demand for retail units in the region, and limited availability.
“We have secured a mix of national and local independent retail and F&B occupiers, including Tesco, and look forward to seeing the scheme up and running once tenants have fitted out.
“There will be something for everyone at Olive Lane and we envisage the scheme to be very popular with high footfall once open.”
Plans were approved for the scheme in 2023. It is a scaled back development, much reduced compared to previous iterations.
Waverley website
Harworth website
Images: Knight Frank / Harworth
