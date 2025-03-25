News: Work to start on delayed new Rotherham tram-train stop
By Tom Austen
Work is due to start this weekend on a new tram-train stop seen as a key enhancement in improving the public transport system of the Rotherham area.
Rothbiz reported earlier this year that the £9m project had been delayed by a year and costs had increased for a new stop and park & ride facility at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Templeborough.
SYMCA has now confirmed that from Saturday March 29 until winter 2025, tram-train services on Saturdays after around 5pm will not be able to operate between Meadowhall South, Rotherham Central and Parkgate.
The temporary timetable changes are to enable construction work to be completed safely by lead contractor, AmcoGiffen.
Legal issues and delays associated with obtaining the necessary railway consents pushed the completion date of the project which is utilising £8.1m from the Transforming Cities Fund - £166m allocated to South Yorkshire by the Government in 2020.
SYMCA has also confirmed that the cost of the project is £9.2m.
The tram-train line runs to the rear of the site and the new stop will be the first since the innovative tram-train opened in 2018. Currently up to three services an hour travel on the existing tram network from Sheffield Cathedral to Meadowhall South / Tinsley, before proceeding over a new section of track linking the tram line to the rail line. It then continues on to the National Rail network to Rotherham Parkgate via Rotherham Central station.
Current proposals will see the creation of two platforms at Magna – one for each running line, connected by a footbridge – with passenger information, lighting, CCTV and passenger shelters. Although the new stop is being designed on heavy rail infrastructure, the stop will provide passengers facilities similar to that of a Supertram stop.
Making use of the existing underutilised parking supply at Magna is seen as a cost-effective way of increasing Park & Ride facilities in the area. Proposals include 100 park and ride spaces, along with cycle parking and electric vehicle charging. The authority has confirmed that it will be free to park at in line with other SYMCA-operated park & ride sites.
The project aims to help to support the long-term viability of tram-train beyond its successful pilot and has been designed to improve air quality and congestion, particularly at junction 34 of the M1, with the overarching aim of encouraging people to think about choosing public transport and active travel over private cars.
During this time, tram-train services will divert to Meadowhall Interchange. The last service to Parkgate will depart Cathedral at 17:00, and the last service to Cathedral will depart Parkgate at 17:31.
Supertram replacement bus service TT1 is timetabled to connect to tram services at Meadowhall South and will serve Rotherham Central and Parkgate.
Images: SYMCA / HBPW
4 comments:
After 5pm Saturday until… when? Sunday morning? Monday morning?
Until late 2025 at which time further delays will be announced.
Common sense would suggest for the rest of Saturday.
It is only services after 5pm on a Saturday that are impacted. Sunday and weekday services are operating as normal. Additionally, there is a bus replacement service running from Meadowhall to Rotherham & Parkgate after 5pm on Saturdays when the tram train is unavailable. You can find details and the timetable on the Supertram website.
