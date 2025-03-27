News: Grimm & Co wins prestigious Cultural Enterprise Award for Best Visitor Experience
By Tom Austen
Grimm & Co, the Rotherham-based children's literacy charity that helped inspire the world's first Children's Capital of Culture, has been recognised with a prestigious Cultural Enterprise Award in the Best Visitor Experience category.
The announcement came at an awards ceremony in Liverpool, where Founding Chief Executive Deborah Bullivant proudly collected the award. Other winners included the National Trust and the British Library.
The Cultural Enterprise Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the cultural and heritage sectors. Grimm & Co's recognition alongside these renowned organisations highlights the charity's significant impact and the quality of experience it provides to visitors.
Deborah Bullivant, CEO and founder of Grimm & Co, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition for our visitor experience. This award belongs to our incredible team, volunteers, and most importantly, the children and young people whose creativity and imagination drive everything we do at Grimm & Co.
“To be recognised alongside such established cultural institutions validates our approach of putting young voices at the heart of cultural experiences. Our Emporium of Stories with Feastery café, a story marketplace and Apothecary to the Magical are open to all and this award demonstrates the quality of experience people receive when they visit Grimm & Co.”
Based in Rotherham town centre, Grimm & Co has been instrumental in the borough's cultural transformation, having sparked the movement that led to the town becoming the world's first Children's Capital of Culture in 2025.
The charity's initial project in 2017 asked local young people: 'If you were in charge of Rotherham, what would you do?' – a question that ignited a youth-led vision for the town's future.
Converting a former church building, the award-winning visitor experience at Grimm & Co combines storytelling, imagination, and creative learning in ways that inspire both children and adults. The charity's approach has proven that cultural experiences designed with and for young people can achieve national recognition for excellence.
The recognition comes as Grimm & Co continues to play a key role in the town's extensive cultural programming for 2025, which includes festivals, creative learning projects in schools, and employment opportunities for young people in the creative industries, supported by Arts Council England.
Grimm & Co website
Images: Grimm & Co
