News: Signs are that NatWest are taking Rotherham call centre building
By Tom Austen
NatWest, the major UK-based retail and commercial bank, appears to be taking on a vacant building in the Manvers area of Rotherham.
A planning application has recently been approved for new signage at Callflex Business Park showing that the company intends to use Unit 6, also known as Discovery House.
Recruitment for Customer Service Advisors based in the building began in February after refurbishment completed last year.
NatWest took on the large Cyan Building at Adwick Park in Manvers in 2007 when RBS Group plc, now known as NatWest Group plc, moved their Lombard business across Rotherham.
Lombard is one of the UK's leading asset finance providers and started out as the North Central Wagon and Finance Company in Rotherham in 1861.
Advertisement
Unit 6 at Callflex is 33,822 sq ft and was previously used as a call centre by the The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Rothbiz reported in 2022 that at least 1,000 jobs were at risk over DWP's planned closure of 13 processing sites, including Rotherham.
Records indicate that Ashfield District Council operates the Callflex building as an investment property.
Also at Manvers, the Concentrix Call Centre at Adwick Park has been put up for sale as an investment.
At 62,652 sq ft over two floors on a 4.95 acre site, there is car parking either side of the building providing 440 car spaces.
Concentrix Corporation is based in the United States with operations around the world, including the UK business entity, Telecom Service Centres Ltd. It has previously operated under the name, Webhelp. Concentrix set out plans in 2023 to buy Paris-based outsourcing and consultancy firm Webhelp in a $4.8 billion deal.
AP Investment and Andrew Dixon & Company are marketing the Manvers property for sale having been instructed to seek offers in excess of £4m.
Images: AP Investment / Knight Frank
A planning application has recently been approved for new signage at Callflex Business Park showing that the company intends to use Unit 6, also known as Discovery House.
Recruitment for Customer Service Advisors based in the building began in February after refurbishment completed last year.
NatWest took on the large Cyan Building at Adwick Park in Manvers in 2007 when RBS Group plc, now known as NatWest Group plc, moved their Lombard business across Rotherham.
Lombard is one of the UK's leading asset finance providers and started out as the North Central Wagon and Finance Company in Rotherham in 1861.
Advertisement
Unit 6 at Callflex is 33,822 sq ft and was previously used as a call centre by the The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Rothbiz reported in 2022 that at least 1,000 jobs were at risk over DWP's planned closure of 13 processing sites, including Rotherham.
Records indicate that Ashfield District Council operates the Callflex building as an investment property.
Also at Manvers, the Concentrix Call Centre at Adwick Park has been put up for sale as an investment.
At 62,652 sq ft over two floors on a 4.95 acre site, there is car parking either side of the building providing 440 car spaces.
Concentrix Corporation is based in the United States with operations around the world, including the UK business entity, Telecom Service Centres Ltd. It has previously operated under the name, Webhelp. Concentrix set out plans in 2023 to buy Paris-based outsourcing and consultancy firm Webhelp in a $4.8 billion deal.
AP Investment and Andrew Dixon & Company are marketing the Manvers property for sale having been instructed to seek offers in excess of £4m.
Images: AP Investment / Knight Frank
0 comments:
Post a Comment