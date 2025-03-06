News: Next Forge Island food outlet confirmed
By Tom Austen
An independent restaurant from local entrepreneurs is set to be the second food operator to open at Forge Island in Rotherham.
Forge Island is the town centre's new landmark leisure destination being delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse. The £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel as well as food outlets which are yet to open.
Vetro Lounge, a new neighbourhood bar, has recently been confirmed as the first food and drink venue to open after Rothbiz revealed that they had secured a premises licence for the largest remaining unit, begun recruitment and submitted a planning application for new signage.
Now a premises application has been submitted for Unit 3 - a 2,580 sq ft unit adjacent to the hotel, opposite the cinema and accross from Vetro Lounge.
Sygnature Dish is set to bring steak and seafood to Forge Island.
Many will recognise Dalu and Sibbs Sikhosana, the enterprising siblings behind Sygnature Dish, from Sub Sahara, an authentic family-run African shop and butchery in Rotherham town centre. Sub Sahara was established in August 2023 by owners who have a combined experience of retail and hospitality industry of over 30 years.
The company has already begun recruitment for a restaurant manager and kitchen staff.
Dalu said: “We can’t wait to join Vetro Lounge, Travelodge and one of the best cinemas in the country, Arc, at Forge Island this spring. Sygnature Dish will offer something for everyone – it’s a unique offer for Rotherham where you’ll be able to sample the finest cuts of meat on the bone and fresh seafood, while getting good value for money.”
Sibbs added: “Forge Island has got so much potential as a destination in Rotherham. We’re passionate about what we do and when the opportunity was presented to us, we wanted to grab it with both hands. We hope our Forge Island site will be the first of many Sygnature Dish restaurants across the country.”
Cllr Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Sygnature Dish to Forge Island. It’s fantastic that one of our existing businesses in the town centre wants to expand with a new, fresh and exciting offer; it really illustrates Forge Island’s potential.
"Following the recent announcement of Vetro Lounge, it’s exciting to keep the momentum going. We’re continuing to drive forward our vision for a revitalized Rotherham, and Sygnature Dish is a fantastic addition to this journey. I look forward to seeing it flourish and welcoming even more exciting food and drink experiences in the near future."
Rothbiz reported last month that Rotherham Council was contributing to the fit out of units as part of its £47.4m funding for the project. The authority agreed to fund the regeneration scheme itself when the funding available to its delivery partner, Muse, "significantly reduced" due to the volatility of the financial markets.
Rothbiz also reported recently on a council decision to offer unlimited free parking for all paying customers of businesses at the site "in order to support the continuing increased usage of Forge Island."
The initial strategy for the council operated car park was for free parking for hotel customers between the hours of 4pm and 10am. In addition, those customers using the cinema were offered concessionary free parking for a period of up to 3.5 hours.
Rotherham Council said that representations had been received in relation to confusion associated with tariffs for customers. Customers of Forge Island businesses will need to validate free, unlimited parking through receipts. This is to ensure that the parking remains available for users of the site and is not adversely impacted by town centre events such as football matches at the nearby New York Stadium.
Images: Sygnature Dish
Images: Sygnature Dish
