News: Rotherham businesses to benefit from two new £20m funds to boost growth





The South Yorkshire Debt Fund will be managed by FW Capital and South Yorkshire Growth Equity Fund by Foresight Group. Each fund will deliver a £20m commitment of much needed finance and provide new sources of investment to support businesses to scale up and innovate. It is designed to stimulate regional growth and create high-quality, sustainable jobs.



Councillor Jayne Dunn, Chair of the South Yorkshire Pensions Authority, said: “We are proud to launch these two £20m investment funds in partnership with Foresight and FW Capital, providing vital support for SMEs across South Yorkshire. By backing local businesses, we are not only fostering economic growth but also creating jobs and driving innovation in our region. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in South Yorkshire’s future and ensuring long-term prosperity for our communities."



The South Yorkshire Debt Fund will be managed by FW Capital, one of the UK’s largest regional fund managers with a strong record of supporting businesses in Yorkshire. The new fund is designed to support growing businesses across Barnsley, Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham with loans of up to £2m. Funding can be used for a variety of purposes, such as boosting working capital, purchasing equipment, recruitment, marketing and product development.



Joanne Whitfield, Fund Director at FW Capital, said: “SMEs are vital to the UK and local economies, and South Yorkshire has some impressive and resilient entrepreneurs with ambitious ideas for growth. Access to finance continues to be a significant challenge for many businesses which is why the new South Yorkshire Debt Fund has been created. We are looking forward to supporting as many businesses as we can, with investment and with expertise to help them to thrive. We’re pleased to partner with the South Yorkshire Pension Authority and Foresight to help businesses unlock their potential, boosting confidence and delivering economic prosperity in this area.”



The South Yorkshire Growth Equity Fund will be managed by Foresight Group and is dedicated to investing in ambitious, growing companies across South Yorkshire. It will provide equity investments of up to £2m, typically as part of larger funding rounds of up to £15million through co-investing alongside Foresight’s other funds. The fund will help companies reach their growth potential and build on founders' visions across all sectors and transaction types.



Claire Alvarez, Partner at Foresight Group commented: “We are delighted to be managing this Equity Fund for the South Yorkshire Pensions Authority. We see great potential in the vibrant business community across South Yorkshire and look forward to supporting their local economy and delivering positive social outcomes by creating high-quality, local jobs.”



In 2019 South Yorkshire Pension Fund (SYPF) allocated £80m for regional investment in South Yorkshire.



South Yorkshire Pensions Authority website

FW Capital website

Foresight Group website



The South Yorkshire Pensions Authority (SYPA) has announced the launch of two new funds to support small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) across the region after identifying funding gaps that are hindering growth. The pension authority has appointed FW Capital and Foresight Group to manage the funds.