News: National bar group preparing to open at Forge Island
By Tom Austen
A fast-growing café-bar and dining business is taking steps to open at the Forge Island leisure development in Rotherham town centre.
Forge Island is the town centre's new landmark leisure destination delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse. The £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema and a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel but new food outlets are yet to open.
Rothbiz reported last month that a number of operators had signed up and agreed to terms, and the first looks to be Loungers plc.
Loungers has grown from one brand and one site in 2002 to three brands and 280 sites today. The business comprises three distinct but complementary brands: Lounge café-bar, Cosy Club bar and dining concept, and Brightside roadside dining.
Loungers UK Limited has now applied for a premises licence for a unit at Forge Island, indicating that it would operate under the Lounge brand.
On plans for Forge Island, 5,618 sq ft Unit 4 is shown as the largest of the remaining units, a purpose-built restaurant building overlooking the new landscaped area alongside the River Don. On other plans, Unit 4 is shown as a 2,500 sq ft unit within the cinema building.
Advertisement
The application is for the sale of alcohol, for consumption on and off the premises, on every day of the week between 10am and midnight and for the provision of late-night refreshment on every day of the week between 11pm and 12.30am on the following day.
The Lounge brand is designed to create "a home from home, offering delicious food and drinks, all day, on your doorstep." It is described as a neighbourhood café-bar combining elements of a restaurant, British pub and coffee shop culture. The offer includes breakfasts, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks with a wide range including full kid's, gluten-free and vegan menus.
With each new site, nearly £1m is invested into the local area and an average of 30 new jobs are created.
AIM-listed Loungers plc is currently undergoing a buyout by an American investment group which places its value at £350.5m.
Loungers has consistently reported revenue growth, and sector-leading like-for-like sales growth in spite of challenging trading conditions for UK hospitality as a result of, amongst other things, COVID, inflation and the cost of living crisis.
Directors expect to continue to open around 36 new sites per annum.
Lounge website
Forge Island website
Images: Google Maps / Loungers
Forge Island is the town centre's new landmark leisure destination delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse. The £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema and a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel but new food outlets are yet to open.
Rothbiz reported last month that a number of operators had signed up and agreed to terms, and the first looks to be Loungers plc.
Loungers has grown from one brand and one site in 2002 to three brands and 280 sites today. The business comprises three distinct but complementary brands: Lounge café-bar, Cosy Club bar and dining concept, and Brightside roadside dining.
Loungers UK Limited has now applied for a premises licence for a unit at Forge Island, indicating that it would operate under the Lounge brand.
On plans for Forge Island, 5,618 sq ft Unit 4 is shown as the largest of the remaining units, a purpose-built restaurant building overlooking the new landscaped area alongside the River Don. On other plans, Unit 4 is shown as a 2,500 sq ft unit within the cinema building.
Advertisement
The application is for the sale of alcohol, for consumption on and off the premises, on every day of the week between 10am and midnight and for the provision of late-night refreshment on every day of the week between 11pm and 12.30am on the following day.
The Lounge brand is designed to create "a home from home, offering delicious food and drinks, all day, on your doorstep." It is described as a neighbourhood café-bar combining elements of a restaurant, British pub and coffee shop culture. The offer includes breakfasts, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks with a wide range including full kid's, gluten-free and vegan menus.
With each new site, nearly £1m is invested into the local area and an average of 30 new jobs are created.
AIM-listed Loungers plc is currently undergoing a buyout by an American investment group which places its value at £350.5m.
Loungers has consistently reported revenue growth, and sector-leading like-for-like sales growth in spite of challenging trading conditions for UK hospitality as a result of, amongst other things, COVID, inflation and the cost of living crisis.
Directors expect to continue to open around 36 new sites per annum.
Lounge website
Forge Island website
Images: Google Maps / Loungers
2 comments:
Good news,now let's get the other units occupied with similar.Just a shame there weren't all let for the upcoming Christmas/new year celebrations.
Cosy Club is exactly what Forge Island needs. Fair play if they manage to attract them, it's better than a lot of us would've expected.
Post a Comment