News: No counter offer from Santander in Rotherham

The Effingham Street branch is part of a proposed transformation of the branch network that will result in the closure of 95 branches. Santander's refreshed network is set to consist of 349 branches, including 290 full-service branches, 36 reduced hours branches, 18 counter-free branches and five Work Cafés.An update from Santander on the changes reads: "We last did a major review of our branches in 2021. Since then, our customers are choosing to use Mobile, Online and Telephone Banking more, and branches less."We’ve now done a more recent review of our branches, looking at where they’re located, how they’re used and the other local banking options available."When deciding to switch this branch to a counter free service, we looked at how the branch is being used and how customers are banking in other ways."93% of Rotherham customers already use a variety of ways to do their banking with 71% of branch customers using online, mobile or telephone banking services. 19% of branch customers also use another Santander branch.Even without a counter, Santander say the Rotherham branch will still offer almost all of the services as a full branch for personal and business customers - all except coin-based transactions.The bank stated: "Counter-free branches enable customers to interact with Santander staff face-to-face, but without the traditional banking teller behind a counter. Customers will continue to be able to bank as normal, with the majority of services still available and additional colleagues on hand to support customers."A free-to-use ATM is expected to remain in the unit after the counter is removed from August 11 2025. The nearest full-service branches will be in Sheffield city centre and Barnsley town centre.A spokesperson for Santander UK, said: "As customer behaviour changes, we are ensuring that our branches remain fit for the future. Our new combination of full-service branches, alongside Work Cafés, counter-free branches and reduced hours branches, aims to provide the right balance between digital banking and face-to-face money management and guidance. As a business, we must move with customers and balance our investment across all the places where we interact with customers, to deliver the very best for them now and in the future."Following a number of acquisitions, including Abbey National, Alliance & Leicester and Bradford & Bingley, Santander once had three branches in close proximity in Rotherham town centre.