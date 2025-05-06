News: National housebuilder submits plans for 260 homes on Rotherham greenbelt
By Tom Austen
Another set of plans from another national housebuilder has been submitted to build houses on "safeguarded land" in Rotherham.
Last month Rothbiz reported on plans from Taylor Wimpey that represented the use of safeguarded land rather than land specifically allocated for residential use in the borough's local plan from 2018.
Now, Barratt David Wilson Homes has submitted an outline planning application proposing up to 260 homes on land at Cumwell Lane, Hellaby.
An application for houses on the agricultural land was refused in the 1960's but it was included in the local plan as land that may be needed in the future.
The land is close to where a 715,000 sq ft industrial development was built on former agricultural land next to the M18.
Planning consultants for Barratt are now hoping to convince the local planning authority that the land should be used now to address the borough's housing needs.
Lichfields state that Rotherham Council has not published an up-to-date five-year housing land supply position since 2019, and that the "failure reflects a dereliction of duty by the Council to properly understand what its five year land supply position is."
Advertisement
Rotherham Council identified a larger 15.2ha site at Hellaby as being a large site with constraints, suitable for housing development with dwellings expected to be delivered from 2028/29.
Applicants argue that the site has already been "removed from the Green Belt" with the safeguarding designation but that the decision was based upon a housing "need" that is now out of date.
An accompanying assessment puts forward that housebuilding targets are not being met in Rotherham and concludes that there is a shortfall of 2,367 homes.
The plans state: "The only realistic solution to address the housing land supply shortfall in the short term is to bring forward Safeguarded Land, which has already been removed from the Green Belt to meet future housing needs."
The plans show that the development would have two vehicular access points: one via Cumwell Lane to the south west and one via Bateman Road to the north. Access for vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists would be provided through a priority T-junction with a ghost island right-turn facility onto Cumwell Lane. A secondary access point, for vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists, would be provided by upgrading the site's existing access via the southern arm of the Bateman Road/Clifford Road/Ridgway Close priority crossroads junction.
Barratt website
Images: Google Maps
Last month Rothbiz reported on plans from Taylor Wimpey that represented the use of safeguarded land rather than land specifically allocated for residential use in the borough's local plan from 2018.
Now, Barratt David Wilson Homes has submitted an outline planning application proposing up to 260 homes on land at Cumwell Lane, Hellaby.
An application for houses on the agricultural land was refused in the 1960's but it was included in the local plan as land that may be needed in the future.
The land is close to where a 715,000 sq ft industrial development was built on former agricultural land next to the M18.
Planning consultants for Barratt are now hoping to convince the local planning authority that the land should be used now to address the borough's housing needs.
Lichfields state that Rotherham Council has not published an up-to-date five-year housing land supply position since 2019, and that the "failure reflects a dereliction of duty by the Council to properly understand what its five year land supply position is."
Advertisement
Rotherham Council identified a larger 15.2ha site at Hellaby as being a large site with constraints, suitable for housing development with dwellings expected to be delivered from 2028/29.
Applicants argue that the site has already been "removed from the Green Belt" with the safeguarding designation but that the decision was based upon a housing "need" that is now out of date.
An accompanying assessment puts forward that housebuilding targets are not being met in Rotherham and concludes that there is a shortfall of 2,367 homes.
The plans state: "The only realistic solution to address the housing land supply shortfall in the short term is to bring forward Safeguarded Land, which has already been removed from the Green Belt to meet future housing needs."
The plans show that the development would have two vehicular access points: one via Cumwell Lane to the south west and one via Bateman Road to the north. Access for vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists would be provided through a priority T-junction with a ghost island right-turn facility onto Cumwell Lane. A secondary access point, for vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists, would be provided by upgrading the site's existing access via the southern arm of the Bateman Road/Clifford Road/Ridgway Close priority crossroads junction.
Barratt website
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment