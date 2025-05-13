News: Where next for Lidl in Rotherham?
By Tom Austen
Having failed to secure planning permission for a new store in Swallownest and made little progress in Maltby, where else in Rotherham is the discount retailer targeting?
Lidl GB recently announced plans to invest half a billion pounds in its expansion, as the discounter moves forward with plans to open more than 40 new stores across the country this financial year.
Rothbiz reported in 2023 that the German global discount chain had withdrawn updated plans for a new 20,000 sq ft store on a site at Rotherham Road, Swallownest. Earlier plans were refused by Rotherham Council with members saying that it would have a detrimental impact on the Swallownest district centre.
In 2022 Lidl secured planning permission for a new store on the site of a former fire station and library in Maltby but a store is yet to open.
As part of its continued mission to provide all communities across the country with access to affordable, high-quality food, Lidl has published its 2025 site requirements brochure, outlining hundreds of potential locations for new stores – including high streets, retail parks, and mixed-use town centre sites.
The updated list features a number of locations in Rotherham.
Locations for new stores include Rawmarsh and Wickersley / Bramley.
The retailer has also confirmed that it would like to relocate away from its current store on Masbrough Street on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
The list doesn't include Parkgate where planning permission has been secured for a 20,000 sq ft unit at the retail park suitable for a national food retailer.
Richard Taylor, Chief Real Estate Officer at Lidl GB, said: “This level of investment is a clear sign of our ambition. As we enter our fourth decade in Great Britain and hurtle towards a thousand stores, there are still so many parts of the country crying out for convenient access to a Lidl store. That’s why we welcome the measures proposed in the Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill – they recognise the urgent need to remove barriers to development and support the kind of growth we at Lidl are working towards.
“Our latest site requirements brochure reinforces the scale of our ambition for the future. New Lidl stores mean new jobs, new opportunities for British suppliers, and continued investment into local economies. We’re proud to be one of the fastest-growing supermarkets in the country, and with this investment, we’re taking another big step in our journey.”
Lidl website
Images: Lidl GB
3 comments:
Was hoping for M&S food at the available Parkgate unit,not a Lidl!
Masbrough Street…
Good spot! I've changed it.
Post a Comment