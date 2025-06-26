News: Botham Accounting opens in South Yorkshire







“I’m proud to be back supporting South Yorkshire businesses with strategic, hands-on advice,” said Tim Baum-Dixon.



“This expansion is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the hard work of our incredible team,” said Andrew Botham, CEO of Botham Accounting. “Our whole team are excited about what the future holds and look forward to supporting even more businesses across the UK.”



Botham Accounting now has offices in Nottingham, London, and Sheffield. It said that the growth reflects its dedication to delivering more than just compliance – offering proactive advice that empowers clients to navigate challenges and seize new opportunities.



Advertisement





Tim Baum-Dixon FCA is a Chartered Accountant and experienced business advisor. He was previously Chief Executive of Kingswood Chartered Accountants (Kingswood Allotts), where he led firm-wide growth and restructuring. He is the Conservative Borough Councillor in Rotherham for Anston and Woodsetts and lives in South Anston with his wife and three daughters.



Botham Accounting



Images: Botham Accounting “I’m proud to be back supporting South Yorkshire businesses with strategic, hands-on advice,” said Tim Baum-Dixon.“This expansion is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the hard work of our incredible team,” said Andrew Botham, CEO of Botham Accounting. “Our whole team are excited about what the future holds and look forward to supporting even more businesses across the UK.”Botham Accounting now has offices in Nottingham, London, and Sheffield. It said that the growth reflects its dedication to delivering more than just compliance – offering proactive advice that empowers clients to navigate challenges and seize new opportunities. Rothbiz reported in 2022 that Rotherham accountancy firm, Allotts, had been acquired by Kingswood Holdings Limited , a London Stock Exchange-listed firm registered in London and services circa 15,900 clients from a growing network of offices in the UK.Tim Baum-Dixon FCA is a Chartered Accountant and experienced business advisor. He was previously Chief Executive of Kingswood Chartered Accountants (Kingswood Allotts), where he led firm-wide growth and restructuring. He is the Conservative Borough Councillor in Rotherham for Anston and Woodsetts and lives in South Anston with his wife and three daughters.

Fast-growing advisory firm Botham Accounting has launched a new South Yorkshire office, led by Tim Baum-Dixon, former CEO of Kingswood Allotts. The office will support owner-managed businesses across Rotherham, Doncaster, Barnsley and surrounding areas with audit, tax and financial advisory services.The move follows Botham’s recent London expansion and reflects wider growth – including its debt advisory arm, Botham Capital, which will also operate from South Yorkshire.