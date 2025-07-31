News: Rotherham tech firm targets US

A Rotherham-based software company has secured its first order in the USA and entered a strategic partnership to target the country's manufacturing sector.



With offices in Dinnington, IntelliAM uses AI models to proactively increase operating efficiency of the existing assets of the company's manufacturing clients.



IntelliAM uses machine learning and AI solutions to tap into billions of manufacturing data points to boost productivity and reduce operating costs for customers which include Muller, Mars, ADM, Weetabix, and Hovis.



An order has recently been received for IntelliAM AI platform services and sensor supplies from a high-quality food manufacturer in the USA for three of its major manufacturing sites.



The order provides for IntelliAM AI to supply software, technology support and sensors on-site which will enable the manufacturer to maximise its manufacturing efficiencies and return on investment. The order covers an initial period of 12 months.



Tom Clayton, CEO of IntelliAM AI, said: "This is an important new customer for IntelliAM and our first in the USA. Our respective teams have been working closely together to develop a bespoke programme of enhanced asset care deploying our AI and machine learning platforms for the three manufacturing sites."



Advertisement

The company collects vast amounts of data from the client's machines and operational systems which is processed through the IntelliAM platform to provide actionable insights that encompass a broad range of areas, such as productivity, reliability and supply-chain optimisation, as well as energy efficiency and sustainability.



In a bid to accelerate growth in the american market, the firm is also working with US-based hardware innovator, Connection Technology Center (CTC), to co-develop advanced smart sensing solutions for the manufacturing sector.



The collaboration brings together CTC’s industry-leading industrial sensors with IntelliAM’s powerful AI platform, launching dual-branded hardware that integrates directly into IntelliAM’s system.



The joint solution is designed help US manufacturers bridge critical data gaps and provide access to richer real-time insights for asset performance, reliability, and predictive maintenance.



Together, the companies aim to bring smarter, data-driven asset management tools to manufacturers and asset-intensive industries across the USA.



Clayton, added: "This isn’t just a partnership, it’s a powerful alignment of two companies with shared ambition and complementary strengths.



“CTC is renowned for the quality and reliability of its hardware, and we’re excited to pair that with our AI-powered platform to deliver a solution that stands out in the market.



“This partnership represents a critical step forward in delivering our vision. By combining our AI-driven insights platform with dual-branded advanced sensory technology, we’re enabling a new level of data completeness and operational visibility for our customers.



“We’ve worked closely with the CTC team, and this agreement reflects our mutual confidence and shared focus on innovation. We’re proud to be bringing this new solution to the US industrial market at a time when the demand for actionable, real-time data has never been higher.”



Images: IntelliAM