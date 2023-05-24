News: Rethink for Rotherham riverside residential regeneration scheme
By Tom Austen
Plans have evolved for a key regeneration project that aims to bring more houses to Rotherham town centre.
At Westgate and Sheffield Road, a bridge over to the football stadium is no longer in the plans and the condition of the river wall is presenting a problem.
As part of the £31.6m Town Deal programme, government funding is being used to continue the development of a Riverside Residential Quarter. Following on from Council-led projects in the area such as Westgate Riverside and Millfold Rise, masterplanning has been undertaken for up to 279 high quality residential units, to include a mix of apartments and houses.
Rotherham Council has purchased further properties and plots of land for housing in the area. The authority has acquired all land and properties owned by Satnam Urban Regeneration Ltd which includes the 200 space Westgate Car Park and the two pubs including the derelict Alma Tavern, which has been under the threat of demolition.
Council documents show that £4.1m was set aside to purchase the land and properties.
Satnam Urban Regeneration Ltd has been a significant landowner in the area but had been unable to realise development including a proposed food store on the Royal Mail site that was turned down in 2009.
Regarding the prominent sorting office site, Royal Mail has previously asked that the re-provision / relocation of its operations would be required prior to redevelopment. Royal Mail have now engaged with the council and are in negotiations.
Council documents also show that a potential footbridge has been removed from the scheme now that work on regenerating the former Guest & Chrimes site was no longer proceeding as part of the Town Deal.
Despite £4.5m being set aside for a scheme to repurpose the former foundry as an National / International music venue, the council was unable to reach an agreement with the landowner, Rotherham United Football Club. It is now looking at other sites within the town centre.
To progress the riverside residential project, Esh Construction Ltd has recently been awarded a contract for the enabling works. Project officers had been looking at the river wall which is "in poor shape" with sheet piling needed to steady it prior to work on a Riverside Walk.
A council report on the £483,842.47 contract states: "As part of Rotherham’s continued diversification of and investment in the town centre this scheme contributes to the delivery of a new residential quarter in the town centre. This contract will facilitate the progression of the Riverside Residential Quarter through the development of an engineering design solution and delivery strategy for a new riverside walk and realignment and infrastructure works to Water Lane."
Esh, who have also been awarded the council contract for the scheme to connect the cycle route created through Templeborough to the town centre along Sheffield Road and Westgate, have the option to progress to stage 2 works in the riverside area which has an estimated 10 months programme in the region of £5.2m.
Images: Google Maps/ RMBC
Images: Google Maps/ RMBC
6 comments:
Two pubs!Don't tell me RMBC are going to pull down the cutlers,one of ,if not the best pubs in town centre,if this is correct,it just proves point ..they haven't got a f###ing clue!
Cutlers is Grade II listed and in the conservation area.
Its what they do out of the town centre that concerns me now, warehouses seem to be popping up everywhere.
Maybe so,but why have council acquired it then??
I'm afraid the Cutlers as had its day as a music venue, noise complaints were always going to ruin the outside tent atmosphere 😅
Don't things usually go up in smoke in Rotherham if they want em gone?
Post a Comment