News: More South Yorkshire businesses set for energy efficiency boost
By Tom Austen
A project that has supported businesses across the region to cut emissions, reduce costs, and boost efficiency has been expanded thanks to an additional £1.6m investment.
The Low Carbon Project provides dedicated support and a source of funding to help local businesses reduce their energy consumption and carbon emissions but has previously seen a slow take up in Rotherham.
Businesses benefit from fully funded support, including on-site energy surveys and access to capital grants for improvements such as low-energy lighting, insulation, and efficient heating systems.
In the first phase, the project supported 223 businesses with £3.2m in funding. The second phase will run until March 2026 and aims to support a further 144 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster, and Rotherham.
Sheffield City Council is leading the initiative, with the support of South Yorkshire’s other local authorities who are helping to deliver this support across the entire region.
Erodatools, a second-generation precision engineering company based in Penistone, were supported by the Low Carbon Grant to install 240 solar panels on the roof of the factory it has owned for 52 years.
The new 102kwp photovoltaic system will generate more than 72,000 kwh green energy a year which will cut their annual electricity bills by an estimated £17,000 and reduce their carbon emissions by 14.07 tonnes a year.
The project is part-funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.
Rotherham businesses should contact Rotherham Investment and Development Office for assistance.
Last year Rotherham Council reallocated £43,032 from the Low Carbon project to a project which aims to improve business productivity and digital innovation through the provision of capital or revenue grants. A council paper confirmed that: "The Low Carbon project continues to have difficulties in committing grants, whereas the Productivity project has a strong pipeline of applications that can complete quickly."
Councillor Mohammed Mahroof, Chair of the Economic Development, Skills and Culture Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: "We know many business owners want to reduce energy costs and do their bit for the planet, but it can be difficult to plan how to do this effectively, and to find the money to pay for carbon-saving measures.
"That is where this brilliant scheme can help. Specialist advisors will help businesses identify where they can make changes that save budgets and tackle the climate crisis. Low carbon grants give businesses the financial support they need to make changes that will reduce energy costs and carbon emissions."
