News: Business boost helps students end the year in style
By Tom Austen
Over 100 students and special guests swapped the classroom for the ballroom in a unique night of celebration, thanks to the generous support of kind-hearted local businesses.
For many of the students at Rotherham Opportunities College, the end of year prom isn’t just an important rite of passage but a chance to come together with friends and celebrate their achievements. Recognising that for students with special educational needs, entering unfamiliar environments can be a challenging and daunting experience, yet at the same time, with many of the students keen to enjoy the glitz and glamour of an end of year prom, the college turned to South Yorkshire’s business community to create a night to remember.
With 15 prom dresses to source, Goldthorpe-based The Sewing Room stepped in to ensure that every student could feel like the belle of the ball. In addition to donating ball gowns, staff donated their time to make the all-important final adjustments and tweaks, ensuring that every student felt like a million dollars. To complete the experience, students were also treated to pampering, hair and make-up, donated by Whiston-based India Rose Hair and Beauty, where the students headed to enjoy a full salon experience.
Taking place at the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel, with guests of honour Deputy Mayor Cllr Haroon Rashid and Past Mayor Cllr Sheila Cowan in attendance, students spent the evening dancing the night away, accompanied by a live DJ who played a range of songs especially chosen by the students.
It proved to be a particularly special evening for Asia Munshi, who celebrated her birthday that day. She ended her year at the college on a high, receiving a highly commended award in the supported internship category at the Rotherham Apprenticeship of the Year Awards, before dashing across town to join her classmates at the prom-night celebrations.
Asia’s award was presented in recognition of the work she has undertaken at Crossroads Care, where she trained to become a barista in the charity’s busy café, as well as helping out in its busy shop, where she has quickly established herself as a popular and well-loved member of the team.
Dr Perdita Mousley, Principal, Rotherham Opportunities College, said: The end of year prom isn’t just a chance to come together and celebrate achievements, it’s also an important rite of passage for any young person to experience. We wanted all our students to be able to take part and that just wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support we have received from the local business community.
"Each and every business that has supported our prom has gone above and beyond the call of duty, from the dresses and suits that were so generously donated to the amazing help and support provided by the venue on the night, to ensure that everyone who took part enjoyed a night to remember. Without their support and dedication, it just wouldn’t have been possible.
This year has been an incredible year for Rotherham Opportunities College. It was a year that saw us receive a glowing OFSTED report and forge new partnerships and collaborations with businesses and community organisations across South Yorkshire. It was terrific to end the year on such a high, with Asia receiving her highly commended award.”
Rotherham Opportunities College is an independent, specialist college that helps young adults with learning difficulties to build rich and fulfilling lives in adulthood. The college provides tailored education programmes, which take a holistic approach towards understanding the individual needs of each student, helping them to develop the vital skills needed to gain independence and secure employment.
Images: ROC
Rotherham Opportunities College is an independent, specialist college that helps young adults with learning difficulties to build rich and fulfilling lives in adulthood. The college provides tailored education programmes, which take a holistic approach towards understanding the individual needs of each student, helping them to develop the vital skills needed to gain independence and secure employment.
Images: ROC
