News: Defence Growth Deal for South Yorkshire
By Tom Austen
South Yorkshire is set for a boost through the launch of a £250m fund for Defence Growth Deals which will improve collaboration, foster innovation and create jobs in areas with untapped potential.
The Defence Industrial Strategy sets out how gonvernment spending on defence can benefit local economies, from highly skilled engineering positions to apprenticeships for young people starting their careers.
Initial analysis indicates there could be an additional demand of up to 50,000 defence jobs by 2034/35 with increases in defence spending. Defence Growth Deals will play an important role in capitalising on that skilled employment potential for communities across the UK.
South Yorkshire is one of five deals that will be backed by a total of £250m of defence spending over the next five years, underpinned by this Government’s historic increase in defence spending to 2.6% of GDP by 2027 and the ambition to hit 3% in the next Parliament.
They will forge long-term partnerships between national, devolved and local government, uniting businesses and research institutions to harness local expertise and resources in defence and the dual-use sectors. They will support the UK Armed Forces and deliver benefits for working people through the government’s Plan for Change.
Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said: "The Defence Industrial Strategy will make defence an engine for growth across the UK, backing British jobs, British industry and British innovators.
"Defence Growth Deals offer a new partnership with UK Defence to build on industrial and innovation strengths that regions already hold. Together we aim to drive an increase in defence skills, SMEs and jobs across all four nations.
"We want to make the UK the best place in the world to start and grow a defence firm and will put Britain at the leading edge of innovation."
The new fund builds on the success of the Plan for Barrow. The deals, created in partnership with industry, local government and other regional organisations, will see investment in that area’s sub-sector specialisms, harnessing their ingenuity and mass, while also launching specific interventions that help support that defence ecosystem and the places themselves, delivering long-term and sustainable regional growth across the UK.
The region is also home to the University of Sheffield’s world-leading Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) which has multimillion pound facilities on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham. A growing defence cluster is being bolstered by BAE Systems new artillery factory in Sheffield.
The strategy set out that in South Yorkshire, "we will further leverage the region’s strengths in the research, development and engineering of high-grade components and materials critical to the next generation of maritime, land and air capabilities."
South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, said: "South Yorkshire has always been at the forefront of our country's security. We supplied munitions in both world wars, we are the home of the Vulcan and we are helping to build the submarines of tomorrow at Forgemasters in Sheffield. Now, the government has asked us to do even more to keep this country safe as we face up to the challenges of an evermore uncertain future.
"The Defence Growth Deal we've just been awarded isn't just a critical part of the UK's new Defence Industrial Strategy, it's a vote of confidence in the work we do here in South Yorkshire, from quantum computing to material science. That deal will offer very real opportunities for companies across Barnsley, Rotherham, Sheffield and Doncaster. It will mean more secure, well-paid jobs and it will power the growth that will make us all better off."
Images: BAE Systems / Forgemaster
