News: Plans in for Rotherham brownfield housing development
By Tom Austen
Detailed plans have been submitted for 120 houses on the site of a former bus depot in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in 2023 that Prospect Estates Ltd had submitted an outline application for new housing on the 3.9 hectare site at Masbrough in 2023. The plans were approved in February 2024.
Now detailed application shows that Keepmoat, a leading UK home builder, is taking on the redevelopment of the former Midland Road bus depot that was demolished in 2023.
The application applies for the reserved matters of scale, layout, appearance and landscape for the erection of 120 residential dwellings with associated infrastructure and open space.
House types vary across the development and include 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes, with a mix of 2 and 2.5 storey buildings and different types of dwellings: detached, semi detached, short terraces and quarter houses.
No affordable housing is included due to the site being brownfield and the developers able to use Vacant Building Credit where the development is equal in size or smaller than the demolished buildings onsite.
A significant sum is expected from the applicant to support local education provision.
Vehicular access is shown from Midland Road (the main entrance to the previous depot) and on Union Street.
Two main areas of play space are shown, one behind the existing doctor's surgery and one on the corner of Kimberworth Road and Devonshire Street. Plans, drawn up by consultants at JRP, say they are located "as a high quality entry point of the site. This vision is driven by a desire to create spaces that are active focal point, not just for the benefit of new residents but the wider community."
A surface water attenuation tank forms part of the flood risk management strategy for the site.
Across Rotherham, Keepmoat is currently building new homes on a brownfield site to create Moorgate Boulevard.
Images: Keepmoat
Across Rotherham, Keepmoat is currently building new homes on a brownfield site to create Moorgate Boulevard.
Images: Keepmoat
