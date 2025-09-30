News: Funding boost for Connect to Work scheme
By Tom Austen
A grant funding agreement has been signed that will see £35.3m to help thousands of sick or disabled people into good, secure jobs in South Yorkshire.
A new £338m investment into the Connect to Work programme will deliver localised, tailored support to over 85,000 people who are sick, disabled or face complex barriers to work in 15 areas across England.
The scheme provides intensive, personalised help including individual coaching from employment specialists, job matching services, and ongoing support for both participants and employers to ensure sustainable employment outcomes.
In all around 300,000 people across all of England and Wales are set to benefit over the next five years. To access support, sick and disabled people and those facing complex barriers to work can self-refer or they can be referred through various routes including healthcare professionals, local authorities, and voluntary sector partners.
With 2.8 million people out of work due to ill-health – one of the highest rates in the G7 – it’s part of the Government’s plan to get Britain working again and deliver an 80% employment rate by overhauling jobcentres, tackling economic inactivity through local plans, and delivering a Youth Guarantee so every young person is either earning or learning.
Among those out of work, over one in four cite sickness as a barrier - more than double the 2012 figure of one in ten - highlighting the urgent need for tailored employment support that removes barriers faced by disabled people and those with health conditions.
Economic inactivity in Rotherham is higher (27%) than in South Yorkshire, statistical neighbours and the national average (21%). This is driven by higher economic inactivity among women, residents aged 50-64, and ethnic minorities.
Long-term sickness is the leading reason for inactivity. Rotherham has the highest rates of inactivity due to long-term sickness (35%) and retirement (14%) among comparator areas.
Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said: "For too long, millions of people have been denied the support they need to get back to health and back to work.
"It’s bad for their living standards, it’s bad for their families, and it’s bad for the economy.
"That’s why we’re taking decisive action by investing millions of pounds so sick or disabled people can overcome the barriers they face and move out of poverty and into good, secure jobs as part of our Plan for Change."
The five-year programme launched recently and Connect to Work in South Yorkshire is part of the Pathways to Work system, ensuring alignment and a coordinated one-system approach to employment support services on offer. Up to £35.3m has been secured, helping 9,950 participants across Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley, and Doncaster into work.
The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority is the accountable body, working in partnership with the local councils. The authority has contracted organisations to deliver support - £7,413,744 with South Yorkshire Housing Association and 4,942,496 with The Shaw Trust.
South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: "I want South Yorkshire to be a place where we all thrive. Where poor health doesn’t hold us back. And work plays a huge part. It’s not just about wages - it’s about dignity, pride, and the security that comes from knowing you can support yourself and your family.
"Right now, more than 140,000 people across South Yorkshire aren’t in work. But many of those people desperately want to have a job, want to provide for their families, and contribute to the future of our communities. Which is why I’m proud that South Yorkshire is one of the areas across England and Wales delivering Connect to Work.
"It’s a programme designed to help those with disabilities, long-term health conditions, or from disadvantaged backgrounds, into good, secure jobs. And I’m even prouder that Connect to Work is part of the national Pathways to Work project, which we pioneered right here in South Yorkshire.
"South Yorkshire’s at the forefront of tackling these challenges nationally, and we’re increasingly a model for other places across the country."
