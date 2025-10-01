News: Tech firm opens new office on AMP in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Industrial automation and robotics specialist, Loop Technology, has selected the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham as the location for a new office as it continues to expand across the UK.
The firm specialises in machine vision, motion control and industrial robotics. Its FibreLINE system provides end-to-end automated preforming, revolutionising the production rate for carbon fibre structures and other composite parts and components. Additional systems include highly accurate robotic machining and automated laser cleaning.
Loop Technology has its HQ in Dorchester, Dorset and an additional office in Bristol.
Having joined the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) in 2022, Loop Technology sees South Yorkshire as a strategic location given that it works in the high value manufacturing sector including aerospace, defence, and renewable energy.
The 13,700 sq ft facility, part of Harworth's Revolution Phase 4 development, is just a few minutes away from the AMRC and the new COMPASS facility which aims to help UK industries to adopt more efficient, sustainable and cost-effective manufacturing solutions. Loop Technology continues to progress on the Isothermic High Rate Sustainable Structures project, with Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems and the AMRC.
Alun Reece, CEO of Loop Technology, said: "Due to a big upswing in orders, Loop Technology had to execute a rapid expansion plan. Several sites were considered but the standout was the Advanced Manufacturing Park. With modern, energy efficient factory space ready for occupation and abundant local talent the Sheffield / Rotherham conurbation provided everything we were looking for. And I’m pleased to say its been everything we were hoping it would be.
"We’re building a great, highly skilled team of people there and I’m excited to see how we continue to develop the facility in the coming years.”
The facility will pioneer a new era in composite manufacturing by offering open access to a state-of-the-art, fully automated closed-mould cell of 10m x 3m for research purposes. This will enable single components to become larger, with complex sub-assemblies of up to ten metres becoming a reality – reducing cost, preventing delays and saving time.
The project with Boeing, Loop Technology and Spirit AeroSystems aims to de-risk and develop high-rate sustainable structures, with the potential to reduce large component process times from 40 hours to four hours.
Loop Technology website
Images: Loop Technology
