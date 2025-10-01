News: Rotherham-based Leighton Vans revving up for revenues of £100m
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Leighton Vans has announced plans to grow its turnover from £30m to £100m over the next 18 months having been approved as an official Ford convertor.
From their headquarters at Templeborough, Leighton Vans is renowned for its craftsmanship in converting standard VW transporter vehicles into unique Leighton-branded vans, complete with exclusive external styling packs, wheels, and internal conversions.
The company prides itself on designing and manufacturing elements that set their conversions apart from any other in the market and has recently received official GB Whole Vehicle Type Approval from the Vehicle Certification Agency to fit its LV-RF kit to the new Ford Transit Custom van, 5/6-seat crew van and camper van.
Already the UK’s premier retailer of bespoke VW sports van, the Ford approval puts Leighton Vans in pole position for growth.
The approval supports plans to grow the business from £30m to £100m over the next 18 months. This will include Leighton Vans growing its own nationwide dealer network both in the UK and Europe as well as supplying its LV-RF conversions to the Ford dealer network either as kits or fully built vehicles.
Leighton Vans has forecast to sell 500 Ford Transit Customs fitted with the new LV-RF kit which will take its UK new and used sales in 2026 to over 1,000 vehicles.
The LV-RF kit comprises uprated suspension, larger wheels and brakes as well as exterior front and rear spoilers which enhance the Custom’s road presence. These external design features form part of Leighton Vans’ contemporary design evolution which it has been developing over the past five years.
The type approval process involved rigorous assessment, including a front-end pedestrian protection crash test in Spain and extensive high-speed brake and suspension testing (both laden and unladen, in wet and dry conditions) to ensure larger wheels and lowered suspension did not compromise stopping distances, stability, or safety.
This achievement is the culmination of more than two years of development and testing, representing not just a milestone for Leighton Vans, but also for the wider aftermarket custom vehicle sector. By meeting the highest level of UK approval, above the more limited National Small Series Type Approval, Leighton Vans reaffirms its position as a leader in van performance styling and design.
To support its European expansion Leighton Vans has also gained TÜV approval in Germany, an internationally recognised certification required for modifications in that market, which included a further crash test and inspection. It will support Leighton Vans ambition to grow sales to several thousand over the coming years on the back of establishing its European dealer network.
Adam Jackson, head of parts sales & product development at Leighton Vans, said: “Securing Ford Type Approval for our LV-RF kit is a huge step forward for Leighton Vans.
“It’s taken two years of hard work, engineering expertise, and global testing to get to this stage. We’ve built our reputation on innovation, quality, and customer trust, and this recognition from Ford, VCA, and TÜV underlines everything we stand for.
“It means customers can buy an upgraded new Transit Custom with full peace of mind, knowing the product has been thoroughly tested and meets the highest standards of safety and compliance."
Leighton Vans moved to Rotherham in 2017, opening a brand new workshop and showroom. In 2022, the company purchased additional trading premises nearby.
