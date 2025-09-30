News: New openings at Rotherham development
By Tom Austen
A micro bar and an Indian restaurant have opened at a new urban shopping and leisure development in Rotherham.
2025 saw the opening of Olive Lane at the Waverley development which has seen a range of users take units alongside a new medical centre and community centre.
The Canary micro bar has created a warm, welcoming atmosphere at Unit C1, complete with outdoor benches.
Operators have stocked an incredible range of craft beers plus a top-tier selection of independent wines, cocktails, ciders, gins, and more.
Applicant, TBO Limited, has secured an alcohol licence with the operating hours of 9:00 - 23:30 on Monday to Thursday, 9:00 - 00:30 on Friday and Saturday and Sundays between 9:00 and 22:30.
The opening event on September 12 also included various street food trucks which are set to continue to park up at the new venue.
Part of Harworth’s complete redevelopment of the former mining site, Olive Lane totals 11 retail units and a medical centre and will serve the current community of more than 2,500 residents and around 1,700 homes, expected to rise to 8,000 people and more than 3,000 homes by 2029.
Also opening recently is Karobar Indian restaurant.
Developed as a pub kitchen concept and currently operating at the Three Swords in Horsforth and The York in Sheffield, Karobar offers a modern twist on classic flavours, specializing in shareable small plates designed for social dining - Regional Indian Tapas features innovative bite-sized delights that showcase the diversity of Indian cuisine.
The Waverley site has become the flagship Karobar restaurant.
The website explains: "We've ignited our passion for modern Indian cuisine, centring our kitchen around the primal arts of the tandoor and the grill. Experience our signature "Regional Indian Tapas" with a smoky, flame-kissed twist. Expect succulent kebabs, perfectly charred vegetables, and tandoori breads, all crafted for sharing in our vibrant, social space. This is Karobar, fired up."
The new restaurant offers a brunch service from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM and a dinner Service from 5:00 PM.
A Tesco store, vets, nursery and Wingers fast-food franchise have signed up for Olive Lane with a dental practice in the pipeline.
Images: Canary / Karobar
