News: Major Chinese car brands open showrooms in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Two prominent Chinese auto manufacturers have opened at established car dealerships in Rotherham.
At Parkgate, Evans Halshaw has recently added BYD vehicles as part of a growing partnership between the dealer and the Shenzhen brand.
Taking over the current Evans Halshaw Ford dealership on Aldwarke Road, the site offers both new and used BYD cars, plus a selection of used cars of all makes and models. In addition to BYD aftersales, the site will remain a Ford Authorised Repairer, with the current team staying in place for servicing, MOTs, and repairs.
With another new outlet in Chesterfield, Evans Halshaw now has five BYD dealerships, showcasing the Atto 2 compact SUV, the plug-in hybrid SEAL U DM-i, and the Dolphin Surf city car.
The brand sold over 11,271 cars in September 2025, representing a substantial rise of 880% compared to the same month last year. The UK is the largest international market for BYD outside of China.
Rob Miller, group vice president of multi brand, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our BYD network with the opening of these two new dealerships in Chesterfield and Rotherham.
“This marks an exciting step forward in the growing partnership between Evans Halshaw and BYD.
“Together, we’re committed to delivering exceptional service and bringing innovative electric and hybrid vehicles to more customers across the UK.”
At the historic "Mushroom Garage" at Aldwarke, Geely has joined the Stoneacre family.
The Hangzhou-based manufacturer is one of the world’s most innovative automotive brands and has launched in the UK with Stoneacre's Goole, Hull, and Rotherham dealerships being among the first in the country to showcase the new vehicles such as the fully electric SUV - the Geely EX5.
Part of the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely’s global family includes Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, and LEVC (the makers of London’s famous electric taxis).
"With over 100 franchise outlets nationwide, Stoneacre is proud to welcome Geely into our expanding electric and hybrid line-up. From Goole, Hull, and Rotherham, we’ll be giving drivers their first taste of this revolutionary new brand."
It remains to be seen if the Renault car on top of the prominent showroom is replaced.
Images: Evans Halshaw
