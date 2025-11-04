News: Pride in Place plans for Rotherham take shape
By Tom Austen
A new council report explains how a £20m investment will be spent over the next ten years, building pride in Rotherham.
In March, £20m earmarked for Rotherham by the previous Government was confirmed and given a wider remit, focusing on neighbourhood renewal and improving social capital, and renamed Plan for Neighbourhoods.
Now renamed as the Pride in Place Programme for Rotherham Central, Rothbiz reported last month on which types of regeneration projects are set to receive the most money.
A regeneration plan is due to be signed off by the counil's cabinet this month before being submitted to the government. The authority is the accountable body for the money with a Neighbourhood Board established to "put local people at the centre of defining their town’s future, with responsibility for developing their Regeneration Plan, in partnership with the local authority, to deliver the strategic objectives of the programme."
Rothbiz has previously reported on the results of consultation and the government data that has fed into the development of the regeneration plan.
Interventions in line for funding will come under the themes of: regeneration, high streets and heritage; health and wellbeing; education and opportunity; cohesion, safety and security; and work, productivity and skills.
As the focus is on interventions where alternative funding is less accessible, it means that housing and transport projects will not be supported.
A report shows the main target areas with £5.72m earmarked for health and wellbeing and £3.84m for regeneration, high streets and heritage.
Possible interventions under the health and wellbeing theme include co-locating services under one roof in an accessible high street location, community mental health hubs, funding for local sport and activity facilities, initiatives and drug and alcohol support.
The cabinet report states: "Healthy life expectancy for males in the borough is 2.8 years lower than the Yorkshire and Humber average and for females is 3.8 years lower. Rotherham will therefore allocate a significant proportion of this investment programme towards health and wellbeing interventions to address this disparity.
"Capital investment towards the integration of health and wellbeing services and local sport and activity will embed services and facilities that are key to healthy living in areas that are convenient for residents. The right facilities in the right locations will boost footfall and support places to thrive."
Rothbiz has perviously reported on plans to create a Health Hub in the vacant former Boots building in Rotherham town centre.
Potential interventions under the regeneration, high streets and heritage theme include public realm improvements, green spaces, community and neighbourhood infrastructure projects, support for arts, cultural, heritage and creative activities and initiatives.
The cabinet report adds: "Rotherham has a long standing commitment to improving its town and neighbourhood centres. Residents support directing investment towards the creation of thriving places, in particular where this makes them feel safer and well cared for. Tackling vacancies and improving the built environment in the town centre will be key to creating vibrant streets and more inviting public spaces. Projects to be explored will include capital investment as well as funding for operational costs over the length of the programme.
"Rotherham’s local centres, parks and community facilities are well used and communities take real pride in them therefore, opportunities to upgrade infrastructure and support people to make the most of them will be explored in order to future proof these assets."
The vision statement for the Pride in Place regeneration plan states: "With Rotherham Minster, the redeveloped markets and library and a wealth of year-round events; the town centre will grow in popularity. Regeneration will bring back purpose to cherished buildings, create safe and welcoming public space and breathe new life into the town centre.
"Rotherham’s approach will inspire hope and confidence in the future, as it demonstrates how to not just survive but thrive in the rapidly changing landscape of town centres. With the town centre at the heart of the community, it will celebrate diversity, restore civic pride and provide residents with the services, leisure opportunities and green spaces they need for a healthy and happy life.
"The success of Rotherham’s plan will be felt by the Rotherham community who will feel empowered to participate, and recognise a growing sense of belonging and pride, as they come together more to celebrate where they live."
Images: RMBC
Images: RMBC
1 comments:
Celebrate diversity 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
