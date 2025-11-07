News: Have your say on safety in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council is running a consultation on local safety matters in Rotherham town centre.
The issue of feeling safe has been prevelant for a number of years. A hotspot initiative is having an effect on bringing down anti-social behaviour (ASB) rates in Rotherham town centre, according to South Yorkshire Police, whilst Rotherham Council is also investing £570,000 to launch a new "Street Safe Team" focused on increasing safety in town and village centres.
Recent consultations to help decide where millions of pounds of government regeneration funding will be spent continue to highlight safety and perceptions of crime in the town centre. A council report said that "safety is one of the biggest concerns. Crime, antisocial behaviour, and intimidation make people feel unsafe, especially at night."
An online consultation is currently running to find out the specific issues for those that live, work, visit, study in or own a business in the town centre.
The council say that the consultation "will allow us to effectively respond and address residents’ concerns."
Respondents are being asked how safe they feel in the town centre during the day and at night, and if they or someone they know personally, has been a victim of crime within Rotherham town centre within the last six months. The council also wants to find out if there are any areas within Rotherham town centre that make people feel less safe.
In September Rothbiz reported on government data relating to the £20m Pride in Place initiative that will see "left behind" areas use government funding to help build stronger communities, create thriving places and empower local people.
For crime rates, Rotherham is ranked 13th highest out of the 70 areas where data is available with a recorded crime rate per 1,000 population (2022) of 131.
Interestingly, given many people's perceptions, both Barnsley (146) and Doncaster (142.8) built up areas, that will also both receive £20m, have higher recorded crime rates per 1,000 population than Rotherham.
RMBC Consultation website
Images: SY Police
1 comments:
I'm going to guess that the results of the survey will be largely ingnored and nothing will change.
We all know what the problems are but they never seem to be rectified. The town centre should be a hostile environment to anyone committing crime or nuisance. Zero tolerance is required.
