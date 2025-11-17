News: Club house revamp and holiday lets planned at Rotherham golf club
By Tom Austen
A set of plans for significant upgrades to a Rotherham golf club are being driven forward by new operators.
A refurbishment programme of the existing club house, and the conversion of former agricultural buildings so that they can be used as holiday guest houses, are proposed for Grange Park Golf Club at Kimberworth.
Rothbiz reported last year on new investors coming on board at the former municipal course.
The course was laid out in the 1970's on former coal workings where the freehold ownership passed to the Council. The course and clubhouse was let to Grange Park Golf Club Limited in 2005.
In 2023 local businessman Peter Eyre was approached to look at assisting the company who had debts of £500,000 and were in the process of appointing an administrator.
Top Play, which shares directors with Pocket Sports Bars Ltd and other Eyre family businesses, has been looking at diversifying the business after it was clear that just relying on golf course income and operating as an event venue was no longer sustainable.
Advertisement
Plans explain that the golf club has recently undertaken a full internal refurbishment of the current ballroom area but further works are proposed. A single-story infill entrance extension would create a new contemporary entrance and meeting area, whilst increasing the existing external decked and seating area along the western elevation would expand the hospitality facilities to the rear overlooking the 18th green.
Plans state: "The refurbishment programme is to improve the whole club facilities and enhance the current golf facility [and] the additional club event venue facility. The company has proposed plans to invest in the upgrading and refurbishment of the main building, bar areas and existing dining provisions, kitchens, toilets, changing facilities. The existing club currently has a restrictive catering food offering for golfers due to the facilities on site.
"This proposal would provide an essential addition to the current entrance and provide a new principal area for members and vastly improve the sporting and recreation demand at the venue. The adjacent building facades [are] to be upgraded to a contemporary and softening design with a timber profiled panelling system mixed with a combination of green wall effect.
"We are proposing a contemporary external area to expand the viewing and seating of the golf club, taking full advantage of the fantastic views to the western side of the golf club."
Planners will need to assess whether the proposed change of use of the former agricultural buildings represents suitable development within the greenbelt.
The plans also include resurfacing the existing car park and driveway.
"Our proposals for the Change of use of these buildings will be an crucial enhancement to the existing Golf club amenities to contribute to future growth plan for the club.
"Our proposals will be an essential element of ensuring the longevity of the Golf club and venue securing the future for the existing team of staff and provide new opportunities to expand the personnel as the profile of the club improves and increases."
Grange Park Golf Club website
Images: Grange Park Golf Club
A refurbishment programme of the existing club house, and the conversion of former agricultural buildings so that they can be used as holiday guest houses, are proposed for Grange Park Golf Club at Kimberworth.
Rothbiz reported last year on new investors coming on board at the former municipal course.
The course was laid out in the 1970's on former coal workings where the freehold ownership passed to the Council. The course and clubhouse was let to Grange Park Golf Club Limited in 2005.
In 2023 local businessman Peter Eyre was approached to look at assisting the company who had debts of £500,000 and were in the process of appointing an administrator.
Top Play, which shares directors with Pocket Sports Bars Ltd and other Eyre family businesses, has been looking at diversifying the business after it was clear that just relying on golf course income and operating as an event venue was no longer sustainable.
Advertisement
Plans explain that the golf club has recently undertaken a full internal refurbishment of the current ballroom area but further works are proposed. A single-story infill entrance extension would create a new contemporary entrance and meeting area, whilst increasing the existing external decked and seating area along the western elevation would expand the hospitality facilities to the rear overlooking the 18th green.
Plans state: "The refurbishment programme is to improve the whole club facilities and enhance the current golf facility [and] the additional club event venue facility. The company has proposed plans to invest in the upgrading and refurbishment of the main building, bar areas and existing dining provisions, kitchens, toilets, changing facilities. The existing club currently has a restrictive catering food offering for golfers due to the facilities on site.
"This proposal would provide an essential addition to the current entrance and provide a new principal area for members and vastly improve the sporting and recreation demand at the venue. The adjacent building facades [are] to be upgraded to a contemporary and softening design with a timber profiled panelling system mixed with a combination of green wall effect.
"We are proposing a contemporary external area to expand the viewing and seating of the golf club, taking full advantage of the fantastic views to the western side of the golf club."
Planners will need to assess whether the proposed change of use of the former agricultural buildings represents suitable development within the greenbelt.
The plans also include resurfacing the existing car park and driveway.
"Our proposals for the Change of use of these buildings will be an crucial enhancement to the existing Golf club amenities to contribute to future growth plan for the club.
"Our proposals will be an essential element of ensuring the longevity of the Golf club and venue securing the future for the existing team of staff and provide new opportunities to expand the personnel as the profile of the club improves and increases."
Grange Park Golf Club website
Images: Grange Park Golf Club
0 comments:
Post a Comment