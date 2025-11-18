News: Church plan for Rotherham offices
By Tom Austen
A growing, friendly, family church has set its sights on new premises in Rotherham where it hopes to secure planning permission to use a vacant office.
Hope Church Rotherham is affiliated to the British Assemblies of God. In 2004 local church groups joined together to become known as "The Hope of Rotherham Christian Church," meeting in various premises throughout the borough. The name was changed to "Hope Church" and in October 2013 they secured their first ever church property on Grove Road, near Rotherham town centre.
With plans in to convert the Grove Road premises, in May 2023 the church moved to Clifton Community School for Sunday services, and the Unity Centre at St Ann's for most mid-week events.
Now offices at Bradmarsh Business Park in Templeborough could provide a permanent location within the heart of Rotherham to support their religious and community services.
Plans show how Reresby House, previously home to business support agencies including RiDO and Business Link, could accommodate a main audatorium and workshop space on the ground floor with further workshop and office space on the first floor.
Advertisement
The church hopes to build its congregation to 200-300 people and offer training courses run by the Church / voluntary sector plus space for meetings and conferences, and mid-week small group morning meetings.
A change of use from office use to a place of worship would be required.
The plans, drawn up by PlanningDesign, state: "The loss of an office use would not significantly impact the amount of available employment land within the authority area. Instead, a substantial surplus employment land would remain prevalent.
"It is noted that part of Reresby House is currently part occupied by S3-ID who utilise the southwest wing as ground floor workshop and associated first floor offices. Hope Church are intending to purchase the whole site and maintain the lease of S3-ID, who have a 7-year lease with a break clause at 13th October 2028."
S3 ID, the provider of cutting edge location awareness solutions, moved from premises at Eastwood to Templeborough in 2013.
The site has been on the market since December 2023 with agents Eddisons confirming that only ten viewings by six companies / individuals have been carried out over the marketing period, with no further progress by these parties.
Last month, Rothbiz reported on plans from The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Freedom Centre (RCCG FC) to convert Norton House, a five storey 1960's/70's office building in Rotherham town centre so that it could be used as a place of worship.
Hope Church website
Images: Eddisons
Hope Church Rotherham is affiliated to the British Assemblies of God. In 2004 local church groups joined together to become known as "The Hope of Rotherham Christian Church," meeting in various premises throughout the borough. The name was changed to "Hope Church" and in October 2013 they secured their first ever church property on Grove Road, near Rotherham town centre.
With plans in to convert the Grove Road premises, in May 2023 the church moved to Clifton Community School for Sunday services, and the Unity Centre at St Ann's for most mid-week events.
Now offices at Bradmarsh Business Park in Templeborough could provide a permanent location within the heart of Rotherham to support their religious and community services.
Plans show how Reresby House, previously home to business support agencies including RiDO and Business Link, could accommodate a main audatorium and workshop space on the ground floor with further workshop and office space on the first floor.
Advertisement
The church hopes to build its congregation to 200-300 people and offer training courses run by the Church / voluntary sector plus space for meetings and conferences, and mid-week small group morning meetings.
A change of use from office use to a place of worship would be required.
The plans, drawn up by PlanningDesign, state: "The loss of an office use would not significantly impact the amount of available employment land within the authority area. Instead, a substantial surplus employment land would remain prevalent.
"It is noted that part of Reresby House is currently part occupied by S3-ID who utilise the southwest wing as ground floor workshop and associated first floor offices. Hope Church are intending to purchase the whole site and maintain the lease of S3-ID, who have a 7-year lease with a break clause at 13th October 2028."
S3 ID, the provider of cutting edge location awareness solutions, moved from premises at Eastwood to Templeborough in 2013.
The site has been on the market since December 2023 with agents Eddisons confirming that only ten viewings by six companies / individuals have been carried out over the marketing period, with no further progress by these parties.
Last month, Rothbiz reported on plans from The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Freedom Centre (RCCG FC) to convert Norton House, a five storey 1960's/70's office building in Rotherham town centre so that it could be used as a place of worship.
Hope Church website
Images: Eddisons
0 comments:
Post a Comment