News: MP shouting from the roof tops
By Tom Austen
John Healey MP has gone to new heights to urge Rotherham businesses to follow the example of one of the region’s most innovative manufacturers and embrace rooftop solar to cut costs and go green.
The call comes at the same time as plans are being developed for Whitestone Solar Farm on greenblet land in the area which would have an estimated capacity of up to 750MW.
Bluetree Group, based in Manvers, were one of the first major local businesses to fully embrace rooftop solar. Since Bluetree’s roll out, the company now generates around 20% of its electricity from solar panels.
Healey supported Bluetree’s planning application to install rooftop solar and visited the local business in June to see the progress of the installation. The Member of Parliament is now encouraging other local businesses to follow in the same footsteps and join in with the ‘rooftop revolution’.
Local firms, Barnsley & Rotherham, and Doncaster, Chamber of Commerce, and energy specialists, came together at Bluetree Group to discuss the benefits of solar on rooftops and to learn from the local manufacturer’s proactive approach to becoming more sustainable.
The drive towards rooftop solar will support the government’s move towards clean energy, as well as helping to protect local green belt. By utilising rooftop space on factories, warehouses, offices and car parks, businesses will be generating renewable energy and powering local industries sustainably.
If local businesses embrace rooftop solar, South Yorkshire could position itself as a national leader in clean energy.
MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough John Healey said, “Bluetree have led the way in rooftop solar in the local area and this is the right time for local businesses to make the transition to green energy.
“This is an exciting opportunity for businesses to utilise their empty rooftops and contribute to Britain’s clean energy goals, whilst cutting energy costs and preserving local green spaces.”
Images: John Healey MP
