News: Funding approved for Rotherham business growth projects
By Tom Austen
20 new jobs are set to be created as Rotherham firms continue to benefit from funding via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and the South Yorkshire Investment Zone.
In 2023, the region was confirmed as the UK's first investment zone, using success in advanced manufacturing to help make South Yorkshire the best place to start, scale or relocate businesses from around the world, boosting the UK economy.
Primarily focused on connecting Sheffield to Rotherham (where the research assets such as The University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) are already located), it is expected to create 8,000 new jobs and bring in £1.2bn worth of private investment by 2030.
Rothbiz highlighted the Rotherham sites that have been given IZ status where funding can be used to offer investors, developers and start-ups a combination of targeted support and financial interventions. £160m over ten years for the region has been confirmed.
SYMCA's board recently heard about a £2m growth proposal for Preformed Windings Ltd.
The company has over 50 years of experience manufacturing high-voltage bars and coils that are essential for stabilising and enhancing the performance of heavy machinery across multiple sectors, including hydropower, nuclear and power generation. These specialised components extend asset life, improve efficiency and reduce maintenance requirements for equipment that typically operates under extreme electrical stress.
Expanding into further premises at Waleswood in Rotherham in 2024, taking on a further unit at Vector 31 represented a 60% increase in manufacturing capacity. Last year Preformed Windings secured a £1.5m trade loan facility from HSBC UK, backed by a guarantee from UK Export Finance (UKEF) – the government’s export credit agency.
SYMCA papers explain: "This project supports the delivery of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s (SYMCA) Plan for Good Growth by creating new jobs, boost local businesses, and strengthen South Yorkshire’s role in the UK’s clean‑energy sector.
"The project will deliver more than 20 new well‑paid, permanent jobs in its first phase, with further roles planned as the company expands. Preformed Windings manufactures components used in renewable and low‑carbon power generation, and the investment includes creating the UK’s first high‑voltage testing facility of its kind. This new centre will mean manufacturers no longer need to send equipment overseas for testing, cutting carbon emissions and keeping specialist work within the UK.
"The company will bring its two existing sites together into a single modern, energy‑efficient facility in South Yorkshire, improving productivity and supporting long‑term regional growth. Preformed Windings already works with more than 90 local suppliers and will continue to invest in apprenticeships, training, and partnerships with Sheffield’s universities to develop skills for the future."
A £2m grant/loan has been awarded.
Papers also show that Rotherham-based S3ID has secured £105,000 to support an autonomous, battery-powered industrial tracking device and cloud platform. Templeborough's S3ID is an international company providing complete location awareness solutions.
Another approval has been made for Conflux Technology at £310,000. With an Australian HQ, Conflux is world-leading heat exchange technology company, pioneering thermal applications with additive manufacturing. Conflux UK moved into the Advanced Manufacturing Park Technology Centre in Rotherham last year.
Images: Preformed Windings
