News: More consultation on Rotherham £24m active travel schemes
By Tom Austen
More public consultation is required as Rotherham Council is set to spend a further £24m on active travel schemes where new cycle lanes are set to be a key component.
Rothbiz has previously reported on a £16.3m scheme that includes bike lanes, bus lanes and a built up roundabout at Eastwood, on the edge of Rotherham town centre. A similar £8m cycle lane and roundabout scheme is proposed for Stag Roundabout and Wickersley / Broom Road.
The schemes follow on from the the £6.4m Sheffield Road Cycleways and Maltby Bus Corridor schemes and the £3.6m Broom Road Cycleways scheme.
The majority of funding for the latest schemes is coming from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) through the City Regional Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS), a government funding stream.
Earlier consultation backed the authority's idea for St Anns roundabout, where the council is proposing to bring the crossings up to ground level and fill in the subways to make the space feel more welcoming. Consultation results also showed a clear preference for keeping all arms of the roundabout open, discounting an idea to close St Ann's Road to motor traffic and install bus gates.
At Stag Roundabout, segregated cycle routes and controlled crossing facilities would be introduced on each arm of the roundabout.
Funding has also been set aside for neighbourhood improvements.
Recent decisions by Rotherham Council have been made to undertake further stakeholder engagement on both schemes.
A council report states: "Approval is granted for RMBC to engage with stakeholders, including residents, business owners and Ward Members on the updated designs for the active travel corridor, as well as allocated neighbourhood streets investment," with the report adding that the consultation is to "comply with required engagement process involving stakeholders as per funding requirements."
The report adds: "No significant consultation and engagement has taken place with the public since the end of July 2025. In addition, although previous consultation and engagement included reference to the Eastwood & Herringthorpe Active Travel Neighbourhood element, no designs of actual interventions have previously been shared with the public.
"In developing the scheme designs, consideration has been given to aligning with the Council’s objectives to listen, inform and work in partnership with its residents. With this in mind, further public engagement and consultation will now be undertaken."
Rothbiz reported last year that the Council had confirmed that if it wants to use government money to make multimillion pound investments in strategic transport routes in the borough, they will need to include cycle lanes.
A bus lane in the Rotherham-bound direction would make bus services faster and more reliable and the bus lane at Mushroom roundabout would be extended to Chesterton Road. Painted cycle lanes are set to be replaced with dedicated cycle tracks to separate cyclists from motor traffic and improve safety and new designated parking spaces are also included.
On the other scheme, bilateral unidirectional cycleways and bus priority measures are expected from the new Broom Road layout to Brecks Roundabout, as well as associated improvements to crossings and junctions.
Rotherham Council website
Images: RMBC
Rotherham Council website
Images: RMBC
1 comments:
It'll take a bit more than filling in the subways to make St Anns more welcoming.
