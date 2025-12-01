News: Rotherham padel plans passed
By Tom Austen
Plans have been approved that will enable the fast-growing, fast-paced, social racket sport of padel to be played in Rotherham.
Rothbiz revealed in July that a vacant 33,654 sq ft warehouse at Hellaby would be converted into courts if a change of use application is approved.
Padel is a form of tennis that originated in Mexico in 1969, grew across South America before making it to Spain. The sport is now rapidly expanding across Europe.
The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) says that since 2020 the number of padel courts in Britain grew from 50 to over 800, while annual participation rose from 15,000 in 2019 to 400,000 players in 2025. The LTA has backed the proposals for what would be the first indoor Padel courts in Rotherham.
Plans from Top Play show how nine padel courts could be created in a vacanct building on Sandbeck Way, with one court described as a match court, surrounded by glass and viewing areas. The plans also include an ancilliary café / bar for users of the facility.
Approved without going before the council's planning board, officers concluded that the "proposals are compatible with adjacent existing and proposed land uses and any impact on amenity can be appropriately mitigated."
Applicants also showed that the site has been marketed and that there is no demand for an employment use in the unit.
The plans state: “The existing building is not viable for the current uses; the size and height is limited to providing the usage this was designed for. There are currently various modern buildings in the vicinity offering much more viable alternatives. There are currently several units on this site within the local vicinity offering retail uses and commercial uses that have received previous approval and support for a change of use conversion.”
The courts could provide 12 staff positions and the proposed opening hours are Monday to Friday 7am - 10pm and Saturdays and Sundays 8am - 9 pm.
52 parking spaces are included in the plans and there is potential for further parking within the site curtilage. Sandbeck Way is subject to a no waiting at any time restriction.
Images: LTA / CPP
