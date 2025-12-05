News: How the new Rotherham markets might look when complete
By Tom Austen
As progress continues on the construction of the new £40m markets and library development in Rotherham town centre, the architect has given a hint at what it might look like inside.
Lead contractors on behalf of Rotherham Council, Henry Boot Construction, began enabling works on the Drummond Street site in 2023. The redevelopment of the markets is divided into two areas, an outdoor covered market, which is being rebuilt, and an adjacent indoor market, which is being revamped.
The renovations will build upon the existing mix of shops and services with the addition of a new food hub and dining area on the first floor. The outdoor market was initially expected to become a flexible space which can be used for exhibitions and events when required. The second floor will host contemporary office spaces for charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.
The library is set to include a high-quality children’s area with fun spaces for reading and storytelling, and a dedicated IT area and business development facility. The second floor will contain meeting facilities and a Maker Space for learning and exploring using the latest technology.
Once work is completed on the outdoor market and library, work will commence on the refurbishment of the indoor market.
With nearly 500 tonnes of steel already installed and the basement steelwork complete, the new covered market and library are on track to open in spring 2026, with full redevelopment due in early 2027.
Advertisement
Niemen Blume Architects were appointed as the architect and lead designer last year to lead the Stage 4 and 5 design process and oversee the redesign of key project elements in partnership with contractor, Henry Boot Construction, and Adept Consulting Engineers.
Scott Lunn, Director and Project Lead at Niemen Architects, said on appointment: “It’s incredibly exciting to be part of the Rotherham Markets and Library project, especially as Rotherham is my hometown. I have fond memories of visiting the Markets as a child, and it’s a privilege to play a key role in the revitalisation of such a prominent and recognised location.”
Niemen explained that one of the key design elements of the project is converting the existing outdoor covered market to become a fully enclosed market hall with flexible trading spaces alongside fixed market stalls.
The project, second only in the town centre to Forge Island in terms of investment, also comes with a public realm element with the creation of flexible external public spaces capable of hosting diverse community events and exhibitions.
Niemen Blume Architects website
Images: Niemen Blume
Lead contractors on behalf of Rotherham Council, Henry Boot Construction, began enabling works on the Drummond Street site in 2023. The redevelopment of the markets is divided into two areas, an outdoor covered market, which is being rebuilt, and an adjacent indoor market, which is being revamped.
The renovations will build upon the existing mix of shops and services with the addition of a new food hub and dining area on the first floor. The outdoor market was initially expected to become a flexible space which can be used for exhibitions and events when required. The second floor will host contemporary office spaces for charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.
The library is set to include a high-quality children’s area with fun spaces for reading and storytelling, and a dedicated IT area and business development facility. The second floor will contain meeting facilities and a Maker Space for learning and exploring using the latest technology.
Once work is completed on the outdoor market and library, work will commence on the refurbishment of the indoor market.
With nearly 500 tonnes of steel already installed and the basement steelwork complete, the new covered market and library are on track to open in spring 2026, with full redevelopment due in early 2027.
Advertisement
Niemen Blume Architects were appointed as the architect and lead designer last year to lead the Stage 4 and 5 design process and oversee the redesign of key project elements in partnership with contractor, Henry Boot Construction, and Adept Consulting Engineers.
Scott Lunn, Director and Project Lead at Niemen Architects, said on appointment: “It’s incredibly exciting to be part of the Rotherham Markets and Library project, especially as Rotherham is my hometown. I have fond memories of visiting the Markets as a child, and it’s a privilege to play a key role in the revitalisation of such a prominent and recognised location.”
Niemen explained that one of the key design elements of the project is converting the existing outdoor covered market to become a fully enclosed market hall with flexible trading spaces alongside fixed market stalls.
The project, second only in the town centre to Forge Island in terms of investment, also comes with a public realm element with the creation of flexible external public spaces capable of hosting diverse community events and exhibitions.
Niemen Blume Architects website
Images: Niemen Blume
0 comments:
Post a Comment