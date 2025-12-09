News: Rotherham high streets grants scheme oversubscribed
By Tom Austen
Demand has been "incredible" for Rotherham Council's grants scheme that aims to help breathe new life into the borough's high streets.
The council is looking at extending the scheme if money can be found.
Rothbiz reported in August on the launch of the opportunity for local businesses to benefit from a makeover thanks to a £270,000 investment from the authority.
The Shop Unit Business Grant Project is funded through the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), with support from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).
The grant aims to help high street businesses in the town centre, Dinnington, Maltby, Swinton and Wath-Upon-Dearne enhance their premises by funding improvements that will contribute to their overall look, feel and vibrancy.
Eligible businesses have been applying for grants of up to £25,000 to improve the look and feel of their shop units. Improvements have included new shopfronts, signage, flooring, lighting and other refurbishments that will enhance the attractiveness of local high streets.
Applications closed in October, with all projects set to be completed by the end of December 2025. Grants have been awarded on a first come, first served basis until the full allocation is spent.
Providing an update to the council, Cllr. John Williams, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, said: "This was a £270,000 scheme to help support our small businesses, shops and our local high streets across the borough. And I'm pleased to say that the scheme has been oversubscribed actually - the level of demand has been incredible to be fair, and I think that it has shown that there is a need and a demand for this sort of intervention and support for our small business community.
"We are actively looking now to find additional funding that will be able to support as many of the applications as possible that we have received and I am hopeful that we are going to be able to progress that over the next few weeks.
"I have given the steer to the service that the majority of the money can't just go into the town centre solely, there does need to be a fair spread across all eligible areas. It was designed from the outset to support high streets across the borough."
RiDO website
Images: RiDO
RiDO website
Images: RiDO
1 comments:
All it would require for the scheme to be oversubscribed is 12 applications for the maximum grant.
Post a Comment