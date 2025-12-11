News: Stelrad delivers strong operational performance despite subdued market
By Tom Austen
Stelrad, the UK's leading manufacturer of stylish modern radiators, has talked of ongoing economic uncertainty that has led to lower revenues in its latest financial results.
Registered in Newcastle, it now operates from facilities in both Nuth, in The Netherlands, and in Swinton, Mexborough. The Rotherham site handles the UK radiators business, coordinating an advanced production and distribution operation that spans a 17 acre site which is the largest radiator storage facility in the UK.
The company is a big supplier to new build housing developments and in a trading update for the ten months ended 31 October 2025, Stelrad said that new build end-market activity has remained subdued since the half year. The update added that the group "continues to implement proactive margin management initiatives and cost reduction activities, with continued operational excellence playing an important role in offsetting declines in volumes."
The board expects the full financial year to have an adjusted operating profit within a range of £32m to £33m, ahead of the prior year (£31.5m), with positive operating margin growth year-on-year.
After the announcement Stelrad successfully refinanced its £100m multicurrency facility agreement at improved terms which it says will reduce its future borrowing costs.
Advertisement
Trevor Harvey, Chief Executive of Stelrad, said: "Stelrad continues to deliver a strong operational performance and remains on track to achieve growth in adjusted operating profit and margin expansion year-on-year, despite the subdued volume environment.
"Whilst the continued delay in end-market recovery remains frustrating, Stelrad's flexible, low-cost manufacturing footprint, outstanding customer service and unmatched product availability means that the Group remains well-positioned for the eventual recovery in our end markets, and I remain confident in our ability to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders."
The Rotherham site remains the company’s manufacturing hub for selected models, representing the brand’s continued investment in British engineering.
Stelrad explains that its customers increasingly want to know where their products are made, and for good reason. UK manufacturing means shorter supply chains, reduced delivery times, and lower environmental impact. It also reflects a continued investment in local communities and sustainable industry growth.
By producing selected radiators on site at Mexborough, Stelrad helps ensure that customers receive products made to exacting standards, including complying with BS-EN442.
Stelrad website
Images: Stelrad
Registered in Newcastle, it now operates from facilities in both Nuth, in The Netherlands, and in Swinton, Mexborough. The Rotherham site handles the UK radiators business, coordinating an advanced production and distribution operation that spans a 17 acre site which is the largest radiator storage facility in the UK.
The company is a big supplier to new build housing developments and in a trading update for the ten months ended 31 October 2025, Stelrad said that new build end-market activity has remained subdued since the half year. The update added that the group "continues to implement proactive margin management initiatives and cost reduction activities, with continued operational excellence playing an important role in offsetting declines in volumes."
The board expects the full financial year to have an adjusted operating profit within a range of £32m to £33m, ahead of the prior year (£31.5m), with positive operating margin growth year-on-year.
After the announcement Stelrad successfully refinanced its £100m multicurrency facility agreement at improved terms which it says will reduce its future borrowing costs.
Advertisement
Trevor Harvey, Chief Executive of Stelrad, said: "Stelrad continues to deliver a strong operational performance and remains on track to achieve growth in adjusted operating profit and margin expansion year-on-year, despite the subdued volume environment.
"Whilst the continued delay in end-market recovery remains frustrating, Stelrad's flexible, low-cost manufacturing footprint, outstanding customer service and unmatched product availability means that the Group remains well-positioned for the eventual recovery in our end markets, and I remain confident in our ability to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders."
The Rotherham site remains the company’s manufacturing hub for selected models, representing the brand’s continued investment in British engineering.
Stelrad explains that its customers increasingly want to know where their products are made, and for good reason. UK manufacturing means shorter supply chains, reduced delivery times, and lower environmental impact. It also reflects a continued investment in local communities and sustainable industry growth.
By producing selected radiators on site at Mexborough, Stelrad helps ensure that customers receive products made to exacting standards, including complying with BS-EN442.
Stelrad website
Images: Stelrad
0 comments:
Post a Comment