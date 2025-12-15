News: Street Safe team aims to make Rotherham feel safe and welcoming
By Tom Austen
A dedicated team designed to make Rotherham’s high streets safer and more welcoming have hit the ground in the town centre, with the first new recruits now in post.
Rothbiz reported in January on key investment in the budget for 2025/26 - £570,000 to launch a new "Street Safe Team" focused on increasing safety in town and village centres.
The new team will provide extra eyes and ears on the ground, tackling anti-social behaviour and supporting residents, businesses and visitors.
Their role includes engaging with the public, reporting issues quickly and working closely with South Yorkshire Police and other partners to keep Rotherham safe.
The uniformed team, which will be made up of a full complement of 10 staff in the new year, will focus on hotspot areas in the town centre before being rolled out in Dinnington, Wath, Maltby and Swinton in the next few weeks. They’ll have powers to enforce Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) to tackle anti-social issues such as street drinking and substance misuse, as well as nuisance parking.
Advertisement
Cllr Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, said: “We’re acting on what our communities have told us - that feeling safe and visible support matters - as part of the changes we’re making to support our local high streets.
“We want Rotherham to feel safe and welcoming for everyone. Our new team are there to lend a hand, point people in the right direction and to take action against the minority who can put other people off. They’ve already supported the police with an arrest in the town centre, and they’re providing valuable evidence and feedback.
“But this initiative isn’t just about enforcement. It’s about restoring pride and trust in our public spaces - giving residents and visitors a familiar presence that’s welcoming, approachable and ready to help. So when you see them, do say hello!”
Paul Murphy, Community Protection Manager and lead of the new team, said: “We’re pleased that we're on the ground and already making a difference. The Street Safe team is all about giving people confidence that our high streets are safe, welcoming places to visit and enjoy. The team is approachable, proactive and ready to tackle issues head-on, while working closely with partners to keep things moving in the right direction.
"Having the team in place is a big step forward for Rotherham, and we’re excited about the positive impact the team will have for residents, businesses and visitors. We're looking forward to meeting everyone over the coming weeks."
Rotherham Council is currently running a consultation on local safety matters in Rotherham town centre.
Earlier consultations had respondents ranking feeling safe low for the town centre with the report adding: "Safety is one of the biggest concerns. Crime, antisocial behaviour, and intimidation make people feel unsafe, especially at night. CCTV and lighting are valued but seen as not enough."
Images: RMBC
Rothbiz reported in January on key investment in the budget for 2025/26 - £570,000 to launch a new "Street Safe Team" focused on increasing safety in town and village centres.
The new team will provide extra eyes and ears on the ground, tackling anti-social behaviour and supporting residents, businesses and visitors.
Their role includes engaging with the public, reporting issues quickly and working closely with South Yorkshire Police and other partners to keep Rotherham safe.
The uniformed team, which will be made up of a full complement of 10 staff in the new year, will focus on hotspot areas in the town centre before being rolled out in Dinnington, Wath, Maltby and Swinton in the next few weeks. They’ll have powers to enforce Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) to tackle anti-social issues such as street drinking and substance misuse, as well as nuisance parking.
Advertisement
Cllr Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, said: “We’re acting on what our communities have told us - that feeling safe and visible support matters - as part of the changes we’re making to support our local high streets.
“We want Rotherham to feel safe and welcoming for everyone. Our new team are there to lend a hand, point people in the right direction and to take action against the minority who can put other people off. They’ve already supported the police with an arrest in the town centre, and they’re providing valuable evidence and feedback.
“But this initiative isn’t just about enforcement. It’s about restoring pride and trust in our public spaces - giving residents and visitors a familiar presence that’s welcoming, approachable and ready to help. So when you see them, do say hello!”
Paul Murphy, Community Protection Manager and lead of the new team, said: “We’re pleased that we're on the ground and already making a difference. The Street Safe team is all about giving people confidence that our high streets are safe, welcoming places to visit and enjoy. The team is approachable, proactive and ready to tackle issues head-on, while working closely with partners to keep things moving in the right direction.
"Having the team in place is a big step forward for Rotherham, and we’re excited about the positive impact the team will have for residents, businesses and visitors. We're looking forward to meeting everyone over the coming weeks."
Rotherham Council is currently running a consultation on local safety matters in Rotherham town centre.
Earlier consultations had respondents ranking feeling safe low for the town centre with the report adding: "Safety is one of the biggest concerns. Crime, antisocial behaviour, and intimidation make people feel unsafe, especially at night. CCTV and lighting are valued but seen as not enough."
Images: RMBC
1 comments:
Good luck with that.
Post a Comment